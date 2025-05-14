Erdogan Joins Trump, Syria Leader Meeting Online: State News Agency
In the conversation, the Turkish president described Trump's move as of "historic importance" and said it would set an example for other countries that have imposed sanctions, it said.
He also said Turkey would continue to support Syria's new leader in its fight "against terror organisations", notably the Daesh terror group's militants.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present at the talks, it said.
