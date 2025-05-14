Erdogan Joins Trump, Syria Leader Meeting Online: State News Agency

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ISTANBUL - Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part online in the Riyadh talks between Donald Trump and Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, praising the US leader's decision to lift sanctions on Damascus, Anadolu state news agency said.

In the conversation, the Turkish president described Trump's move as of "historic importance" and said it would set an example for other countries that have imposed sanctions, it said.

He also said Turkey would continue to support Syria's new leader in its fight "against terror organisations", notably the Daesh terror group's militants.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present at the talks, it said.