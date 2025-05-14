GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE FOR TICKETHOLDERS OF NEW UNIVERSAL EPIC UNIVERSE THEME PARK

As the nearest luxury resort to the new theme park, 2.3 miles away, Grande Lakes Orlando offers guests an unparalleled vacation experience complemented by sparkling pools, a dedicated waterpark, 40,000-square-foot award-winning spa, world-class dining with 12 restaurants and bars, championship level golf course and expansive outdoor sports and recreational facilities and premier accommodations across two hotels. Coupled with abundant exploration at the parks themselves, a stay at Grande Lakes Orlando makes a vacation a truly unforgettable experience for families, adults and groups of all kinds.

The Universal Ticketholder Exclusive Package is bookable at both The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando. Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the following offers.

The Ritz-Carlton Universal Ticketholder Exclusive Package



$100 daily resort credit

Valet parking

Shuttle transportation to & from Universal Epic Universe

Up to 18% room rate savings $50 off minimum 2-day theme park tickets when purchased at Grande Lakes Orlando. This offer is additionally valid for the 2-day Florida Resident theme park ticket. One $50 credit will be issued towards the cost of the tickets.

JW Marriott Universal Ticketholder Exclusive Package



$50 daily resort credit

Self-parking

Shuttle transportation to & from Universal Epic Universe

Up to 18% room rate savings $50 off minimum 2-day theme park ticket when purchased at Grande Lakes Orlando. This offer is also valid for the 2-day Florida Resident theme park ticket. One $50 credit will be issued towards the cost of the tickets.

To purchase tickets, individuals can contact Curated Services at 407-206-2300.

Travelers seeking a luxurious respite without visiting the park are encouraged to take advantage of other popular overnight resort packages, including the "Grande Escape Package," which provides up to a $200 daily resort credit and complimentary parking, representing savings of more than $230. They may also book the Family Suite Escape package, including guaranteed connecting rooms, lakefront accommodations, late check-out, and valet parking.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and to make a reservation, please visit .

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include MICHELIN Recommended and Forbes Travel Guide 4-Stars Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and MICHELIN Recommended and Forbes Travel Guide 4-Stars Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando , Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando . For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Paige Voeffray

[email protected]

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED