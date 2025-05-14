QC Labs Celebrates 60 Years Of NDT Excellence

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Q.C. Laboratories, Inc. (“QC Labs”), a leading digital non-destructive testing lab, celebrated 60 years of operations this week. Founded by Don Marshall and Dean Stickler in 1965 as one of the first non-destructive testing labs in South Florida, QC Labs has long maintained a reputation for service excellence, reliability, and value. Since its acquisition by Sintavia, LLC in 2019, QC Labs has undergone a major upgrade and transformation into one of the region's pre-eminent digital non-destructive testing (“NDT”) service providers. The company currently offers traditional and advanced methods of non-destructive testing, including film and digital methods of industrial radiography and computed tomography services to its customers, alongside additional NDT offerings such as fluorescent penetrant inspection, eddy current testing, and ultrasonic testing.

“Over the past 60 years, while the technology has changed, the DNA of QC Labs has not,” said Pasquale Trovato, QC Labs' General Manager.“Since the very beginning, QC Labs has stood for outstanding customer service using cutting-edge inspection technologies across a number of industries, and this has not changed as we have grown. I am excited to see what is coming in the next 60 years!”

About Q.C. Laboratories, Inc. Based in Hollywood, Florida, QC Labs is a digital NDT laboratory incorporated in the State of Florida in 1965. The company's expertise is in providing all disciplines of NDT services for aerospace, defense, and space materials, as well as a wide range of industries. In particular, QC Labs has developed an expertise in the digital inspection of additively manufactured parts. For more information, please visit .

