Andersen Global Deepens Canadian Ties With Stratos Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2004 by former Arthur Andersen professionals, Stratos Solutions Inc. is led by Managing Partner Alnasir Gangji and brings over 70 years of combined partner experience in indirect tax and overpayment recovery services. The firm specializes in reverse audits across VAT, GST/HST, QST, PST, Canadian customs duties, government grants, and payroll tax programs. Stratos works with Fortune 500 companies and public sector entities, delivering measurable financial value through its proprietary Stratos Data Intelligence (SDI) platform-an advanced analytics engine powered by more than 170 algorithms designed to identify missed tax credits, refunds, and overpayments across complex ERP environments such as SAP, Oracle, and NetSuite.
“Through our collaboration with Andersen Global, we will be able to leverage a broader group of professionals to better support our clients," said Alnasir. "The expanded reach and enhanced access to global resources will allow us to provide more integrated and comprehensive solutions, both across Canada and internationally, strengthening our ability to meet the complex needs of our clients, and further solidifying our commitment to delivering best-in-class service.”
“Stratos Solutions Inc. brings a new dimension to our Canadian tax capabilities at a critical time,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Founded by three former Arthur Andersen professionals with more than 70 years of combined experience, the firm exemplifies our core values through a client-centric, results-driven approach. Their specialized expertise enhances our ability to deliver seamless, cross-border solutions and further strengthens our presence in the region.”
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
