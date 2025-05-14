Boomi Announces Its 2025 Customer Innovation Award Winners
This year's awards recognize organizations that are not just navigating digital change, but are using the Boomi Enterprise Platform to lead it. The following winners demonstrate future preparedness by building scalable, agile solutions ready for evolving industry demands. Their projects stand out for their visionary use of Boomi's integration, automation, data management, and AI capabilities to tackle complex challenges in unique ways.
These seven outstanding winners include:
Crane Worldwide Logistics
Georgia Department of Human Services
Lexitas
NFI Industries
Oceaneering
Penumbra, Inc
Tactile Medical
"What truly sets these digital transformation innovators apart is the tangible business impact they've achieved with the Boomi Enterprise Platform," said Matt Heinz, Chief Revenue Officer at Boomi. "By reimagining how they operate, serve customers and partners, and deliver value, these customers are setting a new benchmark for what modern enterprise innovation looks like. Their use of integration and automation to solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional results across their organizations is truly inspirational.”
About Boomi
Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With over 23,000 customers globally and a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi .
© 2025 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
