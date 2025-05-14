Boomi Advances AI-Driven Automation With Major Announcements At Boomi World 2025

(BUSINESS WIRE )--BoomiTM , the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced a set of product innovations designed to accelerate and scale intelligent automation across the enterprise. These innovations - including the general availability of Boomi Agentstudio, powerful new AI agents, the addition of Boomi Data Integration (formerly Rivery ) to the Boomi Enterprise Platform, and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) - reflect the company's commitment to business transformation through a unified, open, and AI-native platform.

“Today's enterprises are overwhelmed by digital fragmentation and data sprawl,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi.“The future belongs to organizations that can intelligently connect everything and automate anything - and Boomi is THE platform that makes it happen. With these innovations, we're empowering our customers to move faster, work smarter, and lead in an AI-first world.”

Product Innovation Highlights

Boomi Agentstudio General Availability

Boomi Agentstudio (formerly Boomi AI Studio), the only full agent lifecycle management solution, empowers organizations to design, govern, and orchestrate all AI agents at scale within a secure, no-code environment. By combining intuitive tools with enterprise-grade governance, Boomi Agentstudio responsibly accelerates AI agent development for real-world use cases, from customer support to expense report automation.

With the general availability release, Boomi is expanding integration capabilities to include Amazon Q Business. Boomi is now an approved Data Processor enabled for all Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers - a milestone that brings powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to those building AI agents on AWS. Agentstudio's expanded governance supports centralized agent registration for Amazon Bedrock, offering observability across providers. A new Agent Step capability also allows integration developers to seamlessly embed registered agents directly into the Process Canvas.

New Boomi AI Agents

Boomi customers have already deployed over 33,000 Boomi AI Agents to unlock hyperproductivity. These intelligent software entities act on behalf of developers to automate complex tasks, streamline business processes, and accelerate application, data, and API integration - dramatically reducing time-to-value and boosting operational efficiency. The new agents include:



Integration Advisor Agent: Autonomously review integration processes by providing actionable feedback, to improve integration efficiency and maintainability.

API Design Agent: Rapidly design and edit APIs tailored to business and technical needs by autonomously generating OpenAPI specifications that leverage best practices for compliant and comprehensive API definitions.

API Documentation Agent: Accelerate time-to-market and increase adoption by autonomously generating business and technical documentation from API definitions. Data Connector Agent: Quickly design and create data integration connectors for any REST-based data source. Connect all data within a single platform - no third-party workarounds required.

Included in the Boomi Enterprise Platform at no additional costs, these agents can be used out of the box, giving teams the flexibility to embed AI across every business process.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support

Model Context Protocol (MCP) has emerged as a groundbreaking open standard that enables AI agents to connect with the tools and resources they need to plan and execute tasks. The Boomi Enterprise Platform will incorporate native MCP support throughout its architecture, recognizing it as a primary protocol for process execution and automatically exposing APIs as MCP server endpoints via Boomi API Management. Boomi Agentstudio will leverage MCP to access tools seamlessly and the introduction of a new MCP gateway will enable tool aggregation and discovery, while providing enterprise grade security and governance.

Boomi Data Integration

Boomi Data Integration - formerly Rivery - is now part of the Boomi platform, unlocking powerful new data capabilities. With automated, end-to-end data pipelines, organizations can accelerate the delivery of analytics and AI-driven data products. Featuring managed data connectors, log-based change data capture (CDC), an intuitive modern UI, and enhanced observability, Boomi Data Integration enables users to seamlessly ingest, transform, and activate data from any source - faster, at greater scale, and with more precision than ever before.

A Platform Approach for a Fragmented Digital World

“As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they require data platforms that bridge silos, streamline data management, and deliver intelligent automation,” said Matt Aslett, director of research at ISG.“Boomi's platform approach is well placed for this opportunity - combining integration, automation, API management, and data management with AI-native capabilities to meet the challenges of digitally fragmented enterprises.”

“Boomi is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, enterprise data, and business process automation,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi.“As originators of the iPaaS category - and the first integration and automation platform to introduce AI agents with full lifecycle management - Boomi continues to lead the industry forward. With today's announcements, we're setting a new standard for AI-driven automation, empowering organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and unlock the full value of their data.”

Additional Resources



Learn more in this blog post

Get the latest Boomi news here Follow Boomi on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With over 23,000 customers globally and a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.

© 2025 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink