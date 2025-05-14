Lenovo Unveils New Generation Of AI PC Desktops And Monitors Designed To Maximize Productivity And Multitasking - AETOSW...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LenovoTM unveiled its new generation of business devices for modern workplaces, featuring a comprehensive selection of AI-powered ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops and the ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors. Designed to address the needs of businesses of all sizes, the ThinkCentre family of desktops combine performance and reliability in different form factors, including tower, compact and all-in-one (AIO), while the ThinkVision T Series monitors blend outstanding display, connectivity, and manageability.

“Nearly half of businesses believe that AI-powered devices boost employee productivity, and 90 percent of those are already piloting, planning or exploring AI-powered PC rollouts, according to a recent Lenovo and IDC global survey of IT decision-makers. AI has and will continue to reshape the future of work, and Lenovo is proud to lead the way with a new generation of AI desktop PCs and monitors that meet the changing needs of businesses in this new era,” said Johnson Jia, senior vice president of Intelligent Devices Group's Global Innovation Center at Lenovo.“Our latest ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops and ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors power businesses of all sizes with scalable performance to unlock next-gen AI productivity and creativity.”

Scalable Power and Towering Performance

An uncompromised blend of power and expandability, Lenovo's ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 tower and small form factor desktops are engineered for the most demanding business environments. Designed for AI model training, 3D designs, data analysis and more, the desktops provide maximum TOPs performance from a combination of CPU and discrete NPU and GPU, and outstanding connectivity with a variety of ports. Tower models such as the ThinkCentre M90t Gen 6 are equipped with up to Intel vPro® Enterprise with AI-capable Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processors (Series 2), DDR5 memory support and 8 expansion slots that makes it futureproof.

Big Capability with a Tiny Footprint

Ideal for compact settings, the ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops also come in a compact, 1L design that can fit or hide behind a monitor screen or even inside a desk drawer. Ideal for healthcare, retail, and financial industries, these tiny desktops deliver full-size enterprise-level AI performance and can be fully customized, from components to accessories such as mounting options. Select models, including the ThinkCentre M90q Gen 6 can be powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor, supports up to four displays and can come with an option discrete NPU at 30 TOPs for protected on-device AI.

Streamlined Design Meets AI Intelligence

For companies demanding clutter-free AI-performance, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 AIO desktops offer efficient power with an immersive display. Designed for the most demanding industries, including those requiring 3D visualization such as healthcare, creativity, and education, the new generation of AIOs can deliver up to 260 TOPS of AI performance with Intel® CoreTM ultra processors. Select models, such as the ThinkCentre M90a Gen 6, feature a 23.8” near edgeless FHD anti-glare display with 99% sRGB color accuracy, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate1 for crisp visuals, and certifications for EyeSafe® and IP55 water and dust resistance.2

Lenovo's new ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops come with Lenovo's proprietary AI solutions, including Lenovo AI Now on-device personal assistant to enhance workflow productivity and automation and Lenovo AI Turbo Engine that continuously allocates resources to optimize performance based on workload, and are backed by Lenovo ThinkShield , a comprehensive end-to-end security solution that combines hardware and software to protect your data. For additional security, they spot a dTPM 2.0 chip that encrypts passwords and data, a BIOS-based Smart USB protection and individual USB port disablement to help prevent unauthorized access via peripherals, and more.

Visual Performance and Versatile Connectivity

The ideal choice for modern professionals, Lenovo's ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors deliver performance that cater to individual needs. The family of WQHD and UHD IPS displays feature a wide 99% sRGB & BT.709 color gamut for accurate and vibrant images and a variable refresh rate3 (48-120Hz) that dynamically adjusts to match on-screen content for long term energy saving and smooth visuals. Designed to boost efficiency, each monitor sports an array of connectivity options, including USB-C® one cable solution on ThinkVision docking monitors, built-in modular VoIP remote conference technologies with AI-powered features4 and more. Select units offers fast device charge with up to 100W power delivery.5

Responsible Design and Centralized Management

Lenovo's commitment to the increased use of more sustainable materials6 is reflected in the lineup of ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors, using 95% post-consumer recycled plastic7 with plastic-free packaging. The lineup is also certified to meet the industry's most rigorous environmental standards, including ENERGY STAR®, TCO, and EPEAT Gold8. For IT managers, Lenovo Display Fleet Manager (LDFM) enhances remote manageability with centralized asset management, firmware updates, and display setting configurations. With LDFM, firmware updates in around a minute and can be deployed in batches to minimize downtime for end-users.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

1 Actual refresh rate may vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2 IP55 water and dust resistance on the front face of selected models only. Water and dust resistance were tested to IP55 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Protected against fresh water projected by a nozzle (6.3mm) against the enclosure from any direction. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating is not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of a size larger than 1mm. Not waterproof or dust proof.

3 Variable Refresh Rate is supported as specified in HDMI 2.1 / Dynamic Refresh Rate is available for Microsoft Windows

4 Only available with ThinkVison T24D-4v, ThinkVision T27QD-4v and ThinkVision T24-4v.

5 Output rating of 100W (20V/5A) based on Lenovo's proprietary VDM technology.

6 Full details of Lenovo's commitment to sustainability found at

7 ITE-derived plastic in the front bezel, rear cover, arm cover, and base cover.

8 EPEAT-registered where applicable - see for registration status by country.

LENOVO, THINKCENTRE, THINKVISION and THINKSHIELD are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel, Intel Core, Intel vPro and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

