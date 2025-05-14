Qlik Introduces An Agentic Experience To Accelerate Data-To-Decision Journeys

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Qlik, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today introduced its new agentic experience at Qlik Connect2025. The agentic experience will provide a single, conversational interface allowing users across the enterprise to interact naturally with data, using specialized AI agents to quickly uncover insights, drive faster decisions, and boost productivity-bringing new simplicity to complex data-driven workflows.

Qlik has consistently pushed forward the possibilities of data exploration, visualization, and analytics. At the heart of this continuous innovation is the Qlik engine-a unique technology that indexes relationships across data, enabling the discovery of unexpected connections. The agentic experience builds directly on this engine, expanding the ability of both users and agents to intuitively access these relationships, surface insights, and take action across diverse data.

The agentic experience will enable users to access insights and take action simply by engaging in natural language dialogue. Operating seamlessly across Qlik Cloud-including data integration, data quality, and analytics solutions-the experience removes friction, providing fast, intuitive visibility for smarter decisions and higher productivity.

At Qlik Connect, the company demonstrated how specialized AI agents will support users within this new experience:



Introduced last year for unstructured data, Qlik AnswersTM will bring together structured and unstructured data in a single natural language experience, delivering trusted answers and enabling automated actions.

Revealed for the first time at the event, a discovery agent will proactively identify critical risks and opportunities across applications and datasets, presenting insights and recommended actions through a personalized feed. Demonstrated as a concept, a pipeline agent will allow users to describe desired business outcomes conversationally, prompting automated recommendations and design of necessary data pipelines.

As enterprises face unpredictable market conditions and increasing pressure to make critical decisions rapidly, investments in AI have grown. With its agentic experience, Qlik is focused on helping customers turn data into timely, high-quality decisions and results. Qlik's agentic experience is specifically designed to empower teams to accelerate both decisions and productivity in rapidly changing environments.

“This new agentic experience is about removing the distance between data, decisions, and outcomes,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik.“People want a seamless, conversational way to engage with their data-one that fits naturally into their work and delivers clear, trusted answers in context. We've built this experience to reflect how decisions actually get made in a business.”

“There's a growing demand for AI that does more than generate responses-enterprises want systems that can reason across complex data, explain their outputs, and drive action,” said Megha Kumar, Research Vice President, Worldwide Analytics & AI, IDC.“Qlik Answers combines structured and unstructured data with automation in a governed, explainable framework. It's a strong example of how agentic AI can support real enterprise decision-making.”

“We're under constant pressure to make faster, better decisions with data that's scattered across the business,” said Yuzuru Fukuda, Corporate Executive Officer - Senior EVP, Enterprise Division CEO, Fujitsu.“The ability to ask a question and get a trusted, contextual answer-across structured reports, unstructured content, and automated workflows-is exactly the kind of capability we've been waiting for. It has the potential to remove a lot of friction from how decisions actually get made.”

The Qlik agentic experience is scheduled to begin rolling out this summer, starting with private previews. Teams attending Qlik Connect can experience the agentic capabilities firsthand through live demos and executive briefings. To learn more about our new agentic AI experience, read our blog or reach out to your Qlik representative.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

© 2025 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

