Ecolab Life Sciences Opens New State-Of-The-Art Bioprocessing Applications Laboratory In Pennsylvania, US

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Ecolab Life Sciences has officially opened its new US Bioprocessing Applications Laboratory in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The new facility is designed to support biopharma customers with applications and process development for the purification of biotherapeutic molecules, providing comprehensive technical support to biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers operating from small-scale to full commercial production. This new development location is well positioned in the Eastern U.S., close to many large pharmaceutical operations and a hub of bioprocessing innovation.

The lab is equipped with high-throughput process development tools and manufacturing scale chromatography columns, enabling biotech firms to receive turnkey support for process development. Large biopharma companies can utilize the applications lab throughout the entire development cycle, from early to late stage and commercialization; including characterizing alternative resins to help reduce manufacturing costs and support with regulatory submissions.

“Our new Bioprocessing Applications Lab marks a significant milestone in our ability to be a global technical partner to our customers around the world,” said Jennifer Sorrells, Ph.D., vice president of research and development, Ecolab Life Sciences.“This facility demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class bioprocessing solutions by pairing Ecolab's innovative resin toolbox with deep domain expertise to optimize the purification process. We are dedicated to empowering our customers to accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies to market."

Biopharma and contract manufacturing organizations are already leveraging Ecolab's Bioprocessing Applications Lab to help accelerate speed and enhance manufacturing efficiencies through lifecycle studies. The lab can initiate studies and deliver results within weeks, facilitating a faster route to market while providing customers with access to raw data and bench-level operations for transparency and collaboration.

The new lab complements Ecolab's existing European Applications and Research & Development Lab, in Wales, U.K., and is part of the Ecolab Life Sciences Pharma Center of Excellence, a multi-million dollar investment which also includes an interactive learning space, The Xchange customer experience center, and an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) and excipient manufacturing facility.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

