USD/CHF Forecast Today 14/05: EMA Rejection Pause (Video)
- The US dollar has fallen a bit during the trading session here on Tuesday to test the 0.84 level. The 0.84 level is an area that has been important more than once and therefore it's not a huge surprise to see that we are getting a little bit of a reaction here. This is a market that simply follows the overall action of the US dollar, as we are seeing the greenback drop a bit on Tuesday.
Nonetheless, be cautious with your position size. But when you look at the chart, we have just broken through the bottom of a major consolidation area, going back multiple years. So now the question is, can we reenter it? If we do, we could go as high as 0.8950, but there's a lot of work to do to get to that point. The next couple of days could be crucial for this pair. So, keep an eye on the dollar against the Swiss franc. This could give us a great look at the overall risk appetite in the larger markets worldwide.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Plutus Launches PLUS More On Base: A New Era Of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
CommentsNo comment