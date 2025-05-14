EUR/USD Today 14/05: Bounces From 50 Day EMA (Chart)



During the session on Tuesday, we saw a significant bounce from the crucial 50 Day EMA, an indicator that a lot of people will look at as potential support.

The fact that we bounced from there, and perhaps even more importantly the 1.11 level, suggest that there is still a certain amount of life left in the Euro still. That being said, I am watching an area above to see if we get more selling pressure, because when I look at the longer-term charts it seems as if the momentum is starting to swing a little bit more favorably for the US dollar, although there are a lot of different things happening at the same time.

Technical Analysis

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

The technical analysis for this EUR/USD pair remains bullish, and the fact that we bounce from the 50 Day EMA is something worth noting. However, it would be foolish not to notice the fact that we just broke down through a 100 pips support range in the form of the area between 1.12 and 1.13. This is a market that got a little ahead of itself, and it is worth noting that the 1.12 level was the top of a massive consolidation range that we have been in previously. Because of this, if we do continue to fall from here, we may simply reenter the previous consolidation range as we've seen this market have a“throw over” to the downside, so one to the upside makes a certain amount of sense as well.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The size of the candlestick is reasonably strong, but when you look at it through the prism of what happened during the previous 24 hours, it still lacks true conviction. The one thing that does go for it is of course the fact that we bounce from the EMA, and of course the fact that the Euro has been bullish for the last couple of months. Ultimately though, I think we are about to see a lot of noisy behavior because the United States and Europe still do not have a trade agreement, which could cause some issues for the EU itself.

Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions ? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.