ACES Quality Management Named One Of 2025 Best Places To Work In Financial Technology For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., May 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that it has been named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology . The annual awards program recognizes the leading companies in the financial technology sector that foster exceptional workplace experiences and support employee engagement satisfaction.







The program, sponsored by Arizent and conducted in collaboration with Best Companies Group, recognizes organizations that excel in employee engagement, benefits, and workplace culture. This year's list features 29 companies from the banking, mortgage, insurance, payments and financial advisory sectors.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Fintech for the third consecutive year is a true testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our team,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“Their unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit make ACES such an inspiring and fulfilling workplace. We've worked hard to foster a culture where individuals feel supported, empowered, and connected to a greater purpose. Our focus on integrating advanced technology into our platform not only drives innovation but also enables our employees to continuously push their limits, fostering deeper engagement and a shared sense of accomplishment. This recognition affirms that we're heading in the right direction.”

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Fintech. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit or contact Penny Crosman at ... .

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

