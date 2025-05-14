Starknightmt's Memorial Day Sale 2025 Honors The Brave With Exclusive Savings
Image caption: StarknightMT Memorial Day Sale.
This seasonal event is more than just a discount-it's a celebration of the off-road spirit and the freedom to explore. StarknightMT invites all riders to gear up for their next journey while honoring the spirit of adventure and sacrifice.
CELEBRATE WITH EXCLUSIVE DEALS AND TRAIL-TESTED GEAR
-
14% Off Sitewide on orders over $99
Bonus $20 Gift Card for purchases over $350 (gift cards delivered after May 31)
Take this opportunity to upgrade your ride with durable, trail-proven products trusted by riders across the country. Need better visibility and weather protection? StarknightMT windshields are designed to shield you from the elements while maintaining clarity on every ride. Looking for added comfort during unpredictable weather? Their soft cab enclosures provide protection from wind, rain, and dust, helping you ride comfortably in any conditions.
If you're hauling hunting equipment or recreational tools, gun racks offer a safe and accessible solution. And to protect your cab while enhancing your vehicle's style, their UTV doors deliver a rugged, functional upgrade.
TAILORED FIT FOR TOP BRANDS
StarknightMT proudly supports a wide range of UTV brands and models. Whether you're outfitting your Can-Am Maverick X3 , exploring with your Can-Am , modifying your trusted Polaris , or preparing your CFMOTO for summer rides, you'll find the right parts and accessories to suit your needs.
MEMORIAL DAY: RIDE WITH PURPOSE
At StarknightMT, we believe in honoring the past by embracing the present. Our Memorial Day Sale is not just about savings-it's about celebrating the freedom that allows us to explore the great outdoors.
Join us this Memorial Day as we remember our heroes and hit the trails with pride. Visit to explore our full range of UTV accessories and take advantage of this limited-time offer before it ends on May 31, 2025.
IMAGE link for media:
News Source: StarKnightMT
