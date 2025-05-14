Thailand Unveils G-Token To Democratise Public Investment

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Thailand's Finance Ministry is set to introduce a digital investment token, dubbed the G-Token, aiming to raise approximately $150 million within the next two months. This initiative is part of the government's budget borrowing plan and seeks to provide higher returns than traditional bank deposits.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the G-Token is designed to offer retail investors an accessible entry point into government-backed financial instruments. Unlike conventional bonds, the G-Token is not classified as a debt instrument but serves as a tool to mobilise public funds through blockchain technology.

The tokens will be available for purchase with a minimum investment of around $3, making them accessible to a broad segment of the population. This move is intended to democratise investment opportunities, traditionally dominated by institutional and high-net-worth investors.

Investors are expected to receive returns surpassing the current 12-month fixed deposit rates offered by Thai banks, which range between 1.25% and 1.5%. However, specific yield figures have not been disclosed.

The G-Token initiative aligns with Thailand's broader strategy to integrate digital assets into its financial ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, the government aims to enhance transparency, reduce costs, and increase efficiency in public fundraising efforts.

The tokens will be tradable on licensed digital asset exchanges within Thailand, although access will be restricted to Thai nationals. This measure ensures compliance with domestic financial regulations and safeguards against potential risks associated with foreign investment in government-backed digital assets.

The launch of the G-Token follows recommendations from influential political figures, including Thaksin Shinawatra, who advocated for the issuance of stablecoins backed by government bonds to broaden investment access.

