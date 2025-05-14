Johnson Electric Hosts 2025 Humanoid Roundtable To Explore Hardware Standards In Next-Generation Humanoid Robotics

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Leaders from seven humanoid manufacturers convene with hardware experts to discuss the future of humanoid hardware standardization

VANDALIA, OHIO – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2025 – Johnson Electric, a global leader in motion systems, hosted the inaugural 2025 Humanoid Roundtable on April 29 in Boston, MA, USA. The event brought together C-suite and technical executives in small to large humanoid manufacturers located across North America, Europe, and China.

Co-hosted by advanced technology experts, ESTAT Actuation, Netzer Precision, and IMSystems, the aim was to foster an open and informal discussion on the future of humanoid hardware standardization. Participants shared challenges, identified overlapping needs, and explored how shared standards might simplify integration and reduce costs. Top priorities included addressing recurring technical hurdles-such as motor-gearbox compatibility, connector reliability, and the lack of modular, off-the-shelf actuation systems.

“We found our hypothesis to be largely correct; in future humanoid platforms, differentiation will increasingly come from AI, training data, and application learning systems,” said Adam Stienecker, Director of Global Innovation at Johnson Electric.

That framing set the tone for a discussion that ranged from subsystem modularity to the broader need for scalable service infrastructure and commercialization strategies beyond the product itself. The challenges and priorities raised are now helping shape the focus of Johnson Electric's follow-on event this September with A3, where the company will introduce its new joint solutions designed to reduce system cost and enable advanced functionality.

“There was a clear willingness to define what standards could look like-and to keep the conversation going. We're looking forward to building on that momentum in September with A3, as plans are finalized.” said Carlos Richardson, roundtable emcee and Business Designer at Johnson Electric.

The 2025 Humanoid Roundtable is part of a broader industry effort to accelerate the path to scalable, serviceable, and commercially viable humanoid systems.

For interest related to humanoid joint systems, to speak into standardization, or to learn more, please contact the Johnson Electric team at [email protected]