Coinbase Canada Backs QCAD To Strengthen Digital Loonie's Role In Global Finance

Coinbase Canada has made a strategic investment in Stablecorp, the Toronto-based fintech firm behind QCAD, a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin. While the investment amount remains undisclosed, the move underscores Coinbase's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Canadian digital asset market and bolstering the adoption of QCAD as a reliable, fiat-pegged digital currency.

QCAD is designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the Canadian dollar, backed by reserves held in cash and cash equivalents. These reserves are managed by Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Stablecorp. To ensure transparency and trust, the reserves are custodied by Tetra Trust Company, Canada's only qualified custodian for digital assets. Monthly attestation reports, conducted by Canadian Chartered Professional Accounting firm Grewal Guyatt LLP, are publicly posted to validate the reserve volumes against the total circulation of QCAD.

Initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain, QCAD has since expanded its availability to Stellar, Algorand, and Solana blockchains. This multi-chain approach enhances accessibility and utility, allowing users to leverage QCAD across various decentralized platforms. On Solana, for instance, users can engage in foreign exchange transactions between QCAD and USDC at significantly reduced costs compared to traditional FX venues, with instant settlement capabilities.

Stablecorp distributes QCAD through an Authorized Dealer model, wherein wholesale institutional entities can purchase and sell QCAD at a fixed price of one Canadian dollar. While these Authorized Dealers have direct claims on the underlying reserves, retail holders of QCAD do not possess such claims. To mitigate currency risk, all proceeds from QCAD sales are converted into Canadian dollars before being moved into reserves.

The strategic investment by Coinbase Canada aligns with its broader efforts to enhance its offerings in the Canadian market. By supporting QCAD, Coinbase aims to provide Canadian users with a stable and transparent digital currency option that facilitates efficient cross-border transactions and on-chain foreign exchange operations.

