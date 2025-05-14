Tether Unveils QVAC To Decentralise AI And Empower Local Computing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether has introduced QVAC , a decentralised AI development platform designed to run autonomous agents directly on user devices, eliminating dependence on cloud infrastructure and centralised servers.

The platform enables AI models to operate entirely on local hardware, including smartphones, laptops, and embedded systems. By leveraging a modular architecture and peer-to-peer networking, QVAC facilitates direct device-to-device communication, enhancing privacy, autonomy, and resilience in AI applications.

QVAC's design allows developers to build and extend applications using small, composable components. This approach supports scalable AI solutions that can function independently of traditional cloud services, aligning with Tether's vision of promoting personal sovereignty in technology usage.

The initial suite of QVAC applications includes QVAC/Translate, a tool for rapid transcription and translation of text, documents, images, and audio, and QVAC/Health, a private health tracker that localises sensitive health data. Both applications are designed to run independently of cloud connectivity, ensuring user data remains on the device.

Integration with Tether's Wallet Development Kit enables AI agents within QVAC to conduct transactions autonomously using Bitcoin and USDT. This feature supports the development of AI applications that can engage in peer-to-peer financial activities without intermediaries.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted the platform's commitment to decentralisation, stating that QVAC offers a fully open-source AI runtime capable of adapting and evolving on any hardware without the need for API keys or central control points.

