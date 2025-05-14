Ice Bucket Challenge Returns With Mental Health Focus

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A decade after its viral debut, the Ice Bucket Challenge has re-emerged with a renewed mission: promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Spearheaded by students at the University of South Carolina, the 2025 iteration, dubbed the #SpeakYourMIND Challenge, has rapidly gained traction on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The campaign was initiated by Wade Jefferson, a junior at USC, following the tragic loss of two friends to suicide. Organized through the university's Mental Illness Needs Discussion Club, the challenge encourages participants to douse themselves with ice water, share the experience online, and nominate others to do the same or donate to Active Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to youth mental health.

Since its launch, the movement has surpassed expectations, raising over $345,000 for Active Minds. The organization's website has experienced a significant surge in traffic, reflecting the campaign's widespread impact.

The original 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge, aimed at raising awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis , garnered global attention and raised over $220 million for research. While the current focus has shifted to mental health, the ALS Association has expressed support for the new initiative, highlighting the shared goal of fostering awareness and support for critical health issues.

However, some members of the ALS community have voiced concerns about the challenge's new direction. Brooke Eby, an ALS patient and influencer, expressed frustration on social media, emphasizing the ongoing need for ALS research and the risk of diluting the original message.

Despite differing opinions, the #SpeakYourMIND Challenge has garnered participation from various public figures, including Peyton Manning and James Charles, further amplifying its reach. Live television segments, such as ITV's“This Morning,” have also featured spontaneous participations, bringing the challenge to broader audiences.

