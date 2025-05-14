Google's API Restrictions Hamper Nextcloud's Android Functionality

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Google's decision to revoke“All Files Access” permission from Nextcloud's Android application has significantly curtailed the app's functionality for users relying on the Google Play Store version. This move restricts the app's ability to perform automatic uploads of non-media files, such as documents and PDFs, thereby affecting users who depend on Nextcloud for comprehensive file synchronization.

The revocation, which took effect in January 2025, aligns with Google's broader initiative to tighten app permissions on its platform. According to Nextcloud's Android development team, the change means that auto-upload features are now limited to photos and videos, and users can no longer set custom folders for uploading non-media files. Additionally, uploading photos with geolocation data now requires a separate location permission. These limitations have prompted Nextcloud to advise users to consider installing the app via F-Droid, an alternative app repository where the“All Files Access” permission remains intact.

The implications of Google's policy shift extend beyond Nextcloud, highlighting the challenges faced by open-source applications in navigating the evolving landscape of app permissions and platform regulations. While Google's enhanced security measures aim to protect user data, they also raise concerns about the balance between security and functionality, particularly for apps that rely on broad file access to deliver their services.

In response to the restrictions, Nextcloud has been actively engaging with Google to seek reinstatement of the necessary permissions. The development team has also released version 3.30.8 of the Android app, which includes updates to help users better understand the current limitations and available workarounds. Despite these efforts, the situation underscores the broader tension between platform providers and third-party developers, especially those in the open-source community, regarding control over app capabilities and user data.

Users affected by the changes have expressed frustration over the reduced functionality, particularly those who rely on Nextcloud for seamless synchronization of various file types. The situation has also sparked discussions about the need for clearer communication from platform providers regarding policy changes and their impact on app functionality.

