CGTN: Peng Liyuan And Brazil's First Lady Visit NCPA In Beijing, Vow To Deepen Cultural Exchange

BEIJING, CHINA – 14 May 2025 – The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Tuesday welcomed Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as CGTN reported.

Rosangela is accompanying the Brazilian president on his state visit to China.

Peng and Rosangela appreciated the centre's interior architecture and viewed“Stage of Glory,” an exhibition on the achievements of the NCPA, which has played a major role in China-Brazil and China-Latin America cultural and people-to-people exchanges in recent years.

They also learned about the work of the NCPA in promoting international cultural exchange and art popularization. For example, in 2023, the NCPA launched its artists' first South American cultural exchange tour in Brazil and Argentina. In 2024, a special concert was held at the NCPA to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

Noting that both China and Brazil are major cultural countries, Peng said that people-to-people and cultural exchange between the two sides has been active in recent years, and that mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries have deepened.

In recent years, China and Brazil have collaborated on a range of cultural exchange initiatives, including the China-Latin America Cultural Festival and film programs among BRICS nations.

Brazilian cultural icons, such as adorable capybaras, bossa nova music, samba dance and capoeira, have gained widespread popularity in China. Meanwhile, traditional Chinese celebrations like the Spring Festival and cultural treasures such as traditional Chinese medicine are becoming increasingly familiar and appreciated in Brazil.

In 2022, the City of Rio de Janeiro designated September 28 – widely recognized as Confucius' birthday – as Mandarin Day, reflecting the deepening cultural ties between China and Brazil. Additionally, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, has been officially recognized as a public holiday.

Bilateral cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Brazil were further strengthened in 2024 as the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Marking the occasion, they signed an agreement to issue 10-year multiple-entry visas for their citizens in January, facilitating business, tourism and family visits, and boosting economic and commercial ties. In April, Air China also resumed its Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo route, enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

A total of 76,000 Chinese tourists visited Brazil in 2024, an increase of 79 percent compared to 2023, according to Embratur, also known as the Brazilian Tourist Board.

Next year, the China-Brazil Year of Culture will be held to enhance bilateral cooperation in fields such as culture, education, tourism and media and to facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Looking ahead, Peng expressed the hope that both sides will maintain this good momentum and bring the two peoples closer.

Appreciating Peng's arrangements, Rosangela spoke highly of China's development and splendid culture. She also expressed her willingness to actively promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and to continue contributing to the deepening of friendship between Brazil and China.