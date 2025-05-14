Thailand Unveils Digital G-Token Bonds To Democratise Public Investment

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Thailand's Ministry of Finance has announced plans to issue 5 billion baht in digital investment tokens, dubbed“G-Tokens,” aiming to broaden public participation in government bond investments. This initiative marks a significant step in integrating digital assets into the country's financial strategy.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated that the G-Tokens will be available for purchase within the next two months, following cabinet approval. The tokens are designed to offer higher returns than traditional bank deposits, making them an attractive option for retail investors.“Investors can invest with a small amount of cash for the new tokens,” Chunhavajira noted, highlighting the accessibility of the investment.

The G-Tokens will be issued under the existing Public Debt Management Act of 2005 and regulated by the Digital Asset Business Decree of 2018. The tokens are not classified as traditional debt instruments but are part of the government's budget borrowing plan. Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office, emphasized that the tokens are an innovation in the country's financial landscape, allowing more retail investors to become part of the digital economy.

Investors can purchase G-Tokens through licensed digital asset exchanges, brokers, and other authorized entities. The minimum investment is set at 100 baht , significantly lowering the threshold for participation in government bond investments. This move is expected to attract a broader base of investors, including those who have traditionally been excluded from such opportunities.

The digital nature of G-Tokens offers several advantages over conventional government bonds. They can be traded on specialized digital platforms, providing greater flexibility and accessibility for investors. Ownership is verified using digital systems, and the tokens can be transferred through designated digital asset platforms. Interest payments and principal redemption will be made electronically to holders via their registered accounts, following the schedule outlined in the prospectus.

See also Toyota Adopts Huawei's HarmonyOS for New Electric Sedan

The initiative aligns with Thailand's broader efforts to modernize its financial infrastructure and promote financial inclusion. By leveraging blockchain technology, the government aims to streamline the bond issuance process, reduce costs, and enhance transparency. The G-Token issuance also serves as a pilot to test the market's response to digital financial instruments, with the potential for future expansions based on demand.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?