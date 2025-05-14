Swiss Government Ministers Travelled More In 2024
-
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis clocked up the most flying hours. He spent around 140 hours in the air last year, according to the annual report of the Swiss Federal Air Transport Service (STAC).
This was far ahead of the 21 hours spent in the air by Albert Rösti, head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications, who was the least well travelled.
Former Defence Minister Viola Amherd, President of the Confederation in 2024, is in second place with around 130 hours, followed by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin with around 62 hours. Next come Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (both around 47 hours) and Justice and Police Minister Beat Jans (almost 30 hours).
Swiss ministers, minstry staff, parliamentarians, the federal chancellery, courts staff and the Swiss army flew a total of 759 hours in 2024, compared with 731 in 2023. Aircraft flew 645 hours and helicopters 114.
CO2 emissions from STAC flights are fully offset by means of certificates. Since 2023, biofuel (called Sustainable Aviation Fuel) has been added to fossil aviation fuel. By 2030, this proportion is expected to rise to 10%, which corresponds to almost 4.5 million litres per year.
