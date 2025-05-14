Switzerland Sets Aside More Funds To Protect Religious Minorities
The government has increased funding by CHF1 million to CHF6 million per year.
The increase in financial support for the protection of minorities with special needs relates to the years 2026 and 2027, according to a statement issued by the federal government on Wednesday. This is an“important contribution to the protection of vulnerable minorities from terrorist or violent extremist attacks in Switzerland”.
Due to the tense security situation, the applications submitted for financial participation in protection measures have recently significantly exceeded the available funds, the Federal Council wrote. The temporary budget increase is intended to take into account an increased need for protection.
According to the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), Jewish and Muslim organisations as well as the LGBTQ+ community currently have“a particular need for protection”. Due to the current threat situation, an increase in applications is to be expected from all three communities.
The federal government can provide financial support for structural, technical or organisational measures by private or public organisations. These grants are intended to be used to implement security measures. According to the Federal Council's plans, the amount will fall back to the current CHF5 million in 2028.
