The Swiss Militia Principle - What's It All About?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The militia system is an important principle in Swiss democracy. It reflects the idea that citizens should assume public responsibilities in a range of jobs and areas, such as fire brigades, lay judges, school boards or in parliament. Watch the video above to learn more. This content was published on May 14, 2025 - 14:49 1 minute Benjamin von Wyl , Sara Pasino , Vera Leysinger

What exactly is the militia principle? Read our explainer article below to find out more:

More More How the Swiss militia system strengthens civic identity – and favours the privileged

This content was published on Apr 24, 2025 The militia principle is a special feature of Swiss democracy. It strengthens the connection between those who govern and those who are governed. An explainer.

