Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secure AI System Recommended For Swiss Parliament

2025-05-14 02:19:23
Swiss politicians need secure artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help them do their work, a parliamentary security policy commitee recommends. This content was published on May 14, 2025
AI assistants must be based on an open source language model, adapted to the needs of the legislative power, and connected to the relevant federal documentary databases.

They would also need to be hosted on sovereign Swiss infrastructures, in order to guarantee the confidentiality of exchanges and the independence of responses from foreign influences, according to the House of Representatives body.

