Secure AI System Recommended For Swiss Parliament
Français
Une commission veut un assistant IA dédié sous la Coupole fédérale
Português
Sistema seguro de IA recomendado para o Parlamento federal
AI assistants must be based on an open source language model, adapted to the needs of the legislative power, and connected to the relevant federal documentary databases.
They would also need to be hosted on sovereign Swiss infrastructures, in order to guarantee the confidentiality of exchanges and the independence of responses from foreign influences, according to the House of Representatives body.More More Switzerland in no rush to tame artificial intelligence
This content was published on Jan 15, 2025 Switzerland's methodical approach to regulating AI has hit a delay, increasing the gap to other countries.Read more: Switzerland in no rush to tame artificial intelligenc
