Switzerland appears to be more open to closer ties between its army and the West. Can it do that? This is the framework within which neutral Switzerland operates militarily. This content was published on May 14, 2025 - 15:07

Neutrality is part and parcel of Swiss identity. It was recognised in 1815 by the Great Powers at the Congress of Vienna . For the architects of the Swiss constitution of 1848, neutrality was a tool for maintaining the country's independence.

In 1907, the Hague Conventions set out in writing the rights and duties of neutral states for the first time. In exchange for the inviolability of their territory, such countries were, among other things, bound to stay out of wars, to treat all belligerents equally and not to supply them with arms or troops.

