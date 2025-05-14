Dates: Brazil Offers Market Potential

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Sarra Trabelsi, export manager at Tunisian date producer Fit Dates , says the Brazilian market is still“untapped” and holds strong growth potential. The company is one of several from Tunisia taking part in the APAS Show this week in São Paulo, at the(ABCC )'s booths.

Trabelsi says this is the company's third participation in the APAS Show and that the event is an opportunity to expand the product's promotion. Fit Dates is presenting two date varieties: Deglet Noor and Khouat Alig. The latter is distinguished by its dark brown color and a higher level of sweetness than what is already naturally found in dates.

“Brazil knows dates, but not Tunisian ones, and is slowly starting to consume them,” says Trabelsi.“We already sell to the country, but we want to reach a larger part of the territory, especially the North.” Last year, the company sold 30 containers between June and December, a number that could reach 100 containers in three years. To achieve this, she says, it's essential to find more distributors in Brazil.“There's a good difference here compared to other countries. Among Arabs, date consumption is tied to Ramadan, and among Europeans, it's more common at Christmas. Here, it's year-round,” Trabelsi explains.

Also exhibiting at the APAS Show, Mohamed Amine Boumaiza, export manager at Nouri Dates , says the Brazilian market is very large and that dates have become“more popular” each year, which reflects in a growing consumption. The company has been exporting to Brazil since 2016, with shipments increasing from 20 tons per year to 420 tons. In Brazil, Nouri works with both distributors and end customers.

Khalifa: Company bets on APAS Show to find new clients

Their dates can be found in supermarket chains across several states, including Rio de Janeiro. Soon, they may reach more locations, as the executive was set to meet with a retailer from Rio Grande do Sul with branches in São Paulo.“Our product is 100% natural, with no additives, alcohol, or anything. And the price is very competitive compared to other dried fruits,” he says.

Chouchane Khalifa, commercial representative of Golden Export , says that the company is one of the first to export dates to Brazil. He does not disclose numbers but affirms there is potential for the company to increase sales due to its participation in the APAS Show.

Next Friday (16), Tunisian olive oil and date companies will offer processed foods, such as ice creams made from dates and olive oils, in an event to promote them in Brazil. The event will be held at the ABCC headquarters in São Paulo.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian ChamberMarcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

