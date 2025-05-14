Savoy Women Of Influence Conference Concludes With Historic Impact, Uniting Leaders To Reimagine Possibilities

Experience the transformative energy of the 2025 Savoy Women of Influence Conference, where over 600 powerhouse executives and professionals gathered at the Gaylord National Harbor for three days of inspiration, connection, and strategic growth.

L.P. Green, II, CEO & Publisher of Savoy Media Group speaks at the Savoy Women of Influence Conference at the Gaylord National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

During a highlight of the 2025 Savoy Women of Influence Conference, LaDavia Drane, Director, Inclusive Experiences and Technology at Amazon (left), moderated an inspiring dinner conversation with Fawn Weaver, Co-Founder & CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey (right). Savoy Magazine CEO & Publisher L.P. Green II (center) joined the speakers following their discussion on building a billion-dollar spirits empire and breaking barriers in male-dominated industries.

Sharon Bowen, Chair of the New York Stock Exchange (left), shares insights during her masterclass on intentional leadership with moderator Sherry Graziano, EVP, Head of Digital, Client Experience and Marketing at Truist (right). This powerful session at the Savoy Women of Influence Conference explored governance excellence and strategic leadership in today's evolving business landscape.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Savoy Women of Influence Conference concluded with unprecedented success, bringing together over 600 powerhouse executives and professionals at the Gaylord National Harbor. The three-day summit, supported by Amazon, Truist, Exelon, Audi of America, and West Pharmaceutical, delivered on its promise to "Reimagine What's Possible" through transformative sessions that participants called "career-defining."

At a time when leadership conversations are evolving rapidly, the conference provided a refreshing and authentic space where influential women could connect meaningfully and speak candidly about the opportunities and challenges they face.

"What we witnessed over these three days wasn't just a conference – it was a movement," said L.P. Green II, CEO & Publisher of Savoy Magazine. "These leaders aren't just talking about change; they're architecting the future. The conversations happening here will reshape boardrooms, influence policy, and inspire the next generation of talent."

The star-studded speaker lineup included Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey founder Fawn Weaver, who unpacked her $1.1 billion whiskey success story; NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen delivering a masterclass on intentional leadership; and WNBA legend Candace Parker sharing honest insights on transitioning from elite athlete to business executive.

Evening celebrations honored trailblazers who've redefined excellence, with Pinnacle Awards presented to construction icon Deryl McKissack, food industry leader Cara J. Hughes, and automotive pioneer Jenelle Ross. The prestigious Laureate Awards recognized Candace Parker, entrepreneur Felita Harris, and NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen for their groundbreaking achievements.

Beyond keynotes, attendees dove into specialized tracks covering everything from board leadership and C-suite strategy to entrepreneurship and wealth creation, all curated specifically for high-achieving women.

This success follows Savoy's expanding influence in creating premier networking opportunities for executives. The Savoy Golf Invitational returns for its third year this August, continuing to unite leaders in a more relaxed but equally impactful setting. Details will be available soon at savoy.

Spring 2025 Issue Features Automotive Leader Jenell Ross

The Spring 2025 edition of Savoy Magazine features conference Pinnacle Award honoree Jenell Ross, President of Bob Ross Auto Group, on its cover. This landmark issue showcases excellence across industries through profiles of distinguished leaders, from Salesforce's Robin Washington to legendary athletes like Candace Parker. The magazine includes exclusive coverage of transformative initiatives including Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition, alongside groundbreaking corporate appointments at Citi, Marriott International, and Morgan Stanley.

The Spring 2025 issue is available now at savoynetwork .

About Savoy

Savoy is a national publication celebrating the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy drives meaningful conversation about excellence and culture. Published quarterly and distributed globally through subscriptions and newsstands.

