Programs And Tools Available To Help Firstenergy West Virginia Customers Manage Electric Bills

FAIRMONT, W.V., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ), are sharing tips, tools and programs to help customers manage their energy use and budget during periods of high demand and all year long.

As seasons change and the region experiences periods of extreme cold or heat, it's not uncommon for customers to use more energy as heating and cooling systems work harder and longer, often leading to higher electric bills. By taking some simple steps to use electricity wisely throughout the home and exploring available billing programs, customers can have greater control over their energy budget.

Jim Myers, FirstEnergy President, West Virginia and Maryland: "We know that managing electric bills continues to be top of mind for our customers, especially after this winter's subzero temperatures led to higher energy usage and bills for many. With summer and hot temperatures around the corner, we are committed to providing tools and programs to help customers manage their energy costs."

Programs and Tools to Manage Electric Bills

There are a variety of programs and tools that can help customers manage their energy budget or better use electricity throughout the home, including:



Budget Billing: A budget billing plan can help customers better anticipate monthly energy costs and provide greater control over their energy budget. Known as the Average Payment Plan (APP) , budget billing spreads out annual costs across all 12 months to help even out seasonal highs and lows and make monthly bills more manageable during colder or hotter months when energy usage is higher.

Customers can log into their online account at firstenergycorp/login to see if they are eligible for a budget plan and calculate their anticipated monthly amount. If not registered for MyAccount, customers can do so at firstenergycorp/login to access all the benefits and tools available.

Analyze Usage Tool: While signed into MyAccount , customers can access the free Analyze Usage tool to receive customized insights to help save energy and money. By answering a few simple questions about their household energy use, customers can get personalized tips to reduce energy consumption. They can also track their usage to better understand how and when they use energy the most. Bill Assistance Programs and Payment Plans: There are many reasons customers may need help with home energy costs. For customers who are having trouble paying their electric bills, there are a variety of programs that can help them get back on track. Customers can visit firstenergycorp/billassist to learn about available assistance programs and see if they qualify for a payment arrangement. Customers may also be eligible to enroll in an installment plan or request a "promise to pay" extension on their due date directly in their online account.

Tips for Managing Energy Usage

There are simple ways customers can help improve energy efficiency throughout their home and save on their monthly bill. Customers can use energy wisely all year long with the following energy-savings tips:



Weatherstrip doors and windows to prevent temperature-controlled air from escaping their home and to help eliminate strain on cooling and heating systems.

Ensure HVAC systems are well-maintained. Clean filters, vents and coils to ensure optimal efficiency and extend the life of the equipment.

Change furnace filters at least every three months or more often during periods of high use. Dirty and clogged filters make HVAC systems work harder, using more energy.

When possible, place thermostats on an inside wall and away from windows and doors. Cold drafts or excess heat can cause thermostats to keep the system running unnecessarily.

Turn off all lights when they are not in use and use a timer for outdoor lighting.

Keep registers for supply or return air free of obstructions like curtains or furniture. Close fireplace dampers when not in use to keep temperature-controlled air from escaping.

Customers can visit firstenergycorp/saveenergy for more energy-saving tips.

For more information and additional online tools that can help customers manage their electric accounts, visit firstenergycorp/help .

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power , on X @MonPowerWV and on Facebook at facebook/MonPowerWV .

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison , on X @PotomacEdison and on Facebook at facebook/PotomacEdison .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

