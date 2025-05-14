Distru Launches Distrucommerce, Empowering Cannabis Brands To Take Back Control Of Wholesale--Flat Fee, No Surprise Costs

OAKLAND, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distru, the trusted cannabis ERP platform for operators, today announced the launch of DistruCommerce, a standalone wholesale platform empowering brands to sell directly to retailers through one transparent monthly subscription-no percentage-based fees. Available across legal cannabis states, this new offering enables brands and distributors to fully own their wholesale channels with an embeddable, white-label storefront, seamlessly integrated with the industry-leading accounting and track-and-trace integrations hundreds of cannabis operators already rely on.

"After processing more than $2.8 billion in transactions through our ERP, we heard a consistent plea from operators: 'Help us keep our margins and our relationships,'" said Blaine Hatab, Founder and CEO of Distru. "DistruCommerce gives brands the power to run wholesale their way-no surprise charges-just one flat price and a seamless link to the compliance data they already trust while putting brands firmly in control of their menus."

For sellers, DistruCommerce offers unparalleled flexibility, giving precise control over menu configurations, custom pricing tiers, and live inventory syncing in Metrc states. Retailers enjoy an effortless buying experience-easily browsing products, placing orders, tracking deliveries, and accessing COAs and invoices on-demand.

This launch comes as cannabis operators reconsider their marketplace options following unexpected percentage-based fees that have surged by 400% or more. DistruCommerce provides a clear alternative, combining transparent, predictable pricing with intuitive software and a customer-focused experience.

About Distru

Distru is the cannabis industry's most trusted seed-to-sale ERP and wholesale commerce platform, powering compliant operations for hundreds of licensees across more than 25 U.S. states and enabling over $2.8 billion in annual GMV. Discover more at .

Contact: Jared Angell

[email protected]

SOURCE Distru

