Questex’S Fierce Biotech Announces 2025 Fierce CRO Award Finalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Biotech today announces the finalists of the second annual Fierce CRO Awards .

The Fierce CRO Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and innovations by Contract Research Organizations (CROs). These awards honor CROs that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in delivering high-quality research and development services. By recognizing the excellence of CROs, the awards aim to highlight the critical role they play in advancing life sciences research and improving patient outcomes.

Fierce CRO Award finalists include:

CRO Champion Award



Dr. Uma Sharma, Founder and CEO, MMS

GenScript Biotech Corp Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech



Excellence in Client Service and Partnership



CMIC Group

MMS Navitas Life Sciences



Excellence in Clinical Trial Management



Phastar Clinical Intelligence by Phastar

PSI CRO: The Leading CRO in Radiopharmaceutical Trial Management and Beyond by PSI CRO AG Trial Management Collaboration and Support for an Emerging Oncology Biotech by Catalyst Clinical Research



Excellence in Global Operations



CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Excellence in Global Operations by Crown Bioscience TFS HealthScience



Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research



CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Empowering Patient-Centric Trials by IQVIA Patient-Centered Endpoints by Fortrea



Innovative Solutions in Drug Development



BioPALS Hit Identification by Concept Life Sciences

Centralized Monitoring for Best-In-Class Data Management by Precision for Medicine CertisOI Assistant: The Digital Assistant for Oncology Research by Certis Oncology Solutions



Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention



Reinventing Patient Recruitment Approaches: Lindus Health's Novel Application of the Patient Identification Center (PIC) Technique by Lindus Health

Patient recruitment and retention by Centre for Human Drug Research TrialWire



“Our awards program honors the outstanding performance, innovation and leadership of Contract Research Organizations in the life sciences industry. We applaud the award finalists on their work to advance research as well as the industry. We look forward to seeing who comes up on top in June,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma.

The Fierce CRO Awards finalists were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

Winners will be announced on June 18.

