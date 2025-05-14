Nine Carahsoft Executives Recognized On The Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , has named nine company executives to the prestigious 2025 CRNChannel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

Rebecca Brennan, Terry Drinkwine, Maryam Emdadi, Brian O'Donnell, Michael Shrader, Brian Snell, Cortney Steiner, Joe Tabatabaian and Alex Whitworth were recognized by CRN for their outstanding leadership, expertise and dedication to advancing channel strategies and outcomes for Carahsoft and the entire IT channel.

Rebecca Brennan, Sales Director: In her 15 years at Carahsoft, Rebecca has spent a decade leading the Splunk division while managing several other vendor relationships. She recently launched the“Better Together” initiative for managed service providers, which is driving significant year-over-year revenue growth.

Terry Drinkwine, Vice President: Terry supports dozens of vendor partners including ServiceNow, Google Cloud, F5 and several others, helping them create synergies with resellers and smaller solutions providers across cloud, cybersecurity, multicloud and more. In 2024, Terry launched multiple partner certification programs to enhance channel partner capabilities.

Maryam Emdadi, Vice President: Maryam oversees Carahsoft's hardware and 5G portfolios, along with key reseller relationships. Her partnership development efforts earned Carahsoft recognition as Dell's top Federal Partner of the Year for the last eight years.

Brian O'Donnell, Vice President: With more than 20 years at Carahsoft, Brian leads strategic growth for cybersecurity partnerships across all Public Sector markets. His 300+ person team added 48 new members, onboarded 44 new cyber vendors and achieved 23% portfolio growth last year.

Michael Shrader, Vice President: Michael leads a team of 700+ employees supporting more than 400 technology partners. His team onboarded more than 100 new technology vendors in 2024 while achieving double the growth rate of the previous year.

Brian Snell, Sales Director: During his 16-year tenure at Carahsoft, Brian has built a team of more than 200 sales, channel and technical professionals managing one of Carahsoft's largest business units. In 2024, he expanded Carahsoft's Broadcom aggregation business into the North American enterprise market, helped lead the company's strategy in the commercial market and scaled out Carahsoft's post-sales technical support capabilities.

Cortney Steiner, Vice President: In her nearly 21-year career at Carahsoft, Cortney oversees 300+ team members across Adobe, Customer Experience, Microsoft, Oracle Cloud and GIS business units. Her 2024 initiative to enable small businesses with access to top technology vendors has generated significant revenue.

Joe Tabatabaian, Sales Director: In his decade long career, Joe has expanded his responsibilities to oversee teams supporting HPE, Verkada and emerging technology vendors at Carahsoft. This past year, he strengthened HPE's Government business while introducing dozens of emerging vendors to Carahsoft's partner community.

Alex Whitworth, Sales Director: Alex builds Carahsoft's cybersecurity solution portfolio by partnering with established and emerging vendors. His strategic approach has secured exclusive partnerships and resulted in successful“Better Together” solutions addressing specific challenges like supply chain resilience.

“Carahsoft is honored to have nine company executives named to this distinguished list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“These leaders have not only accelerated growth across their vendor portfolios but have strategically aligned our ecosystem to deliver transformative outcomes for Government agencies through our reseller network. Their expertise turns technology partnerships into mission-critical success.”

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list was featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online at .

