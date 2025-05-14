Questex’S Fierce Healthcare Announces 2025 Fierce DEI Award Finalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Healthcare today announces the finalists of the second annual Fierce DEI Awards .

The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.

Fierce DEI Awards finalists include:

Community Engagement and Outreach Excellence



Acclinate

Reflections Atlanta by Heartbeat Clinical Research Rooted in Community: Advancing Latino Health Through Trust, Tradition, and Outreach by Zócalo Health



DEI Champion Award



Dr. Nneka Sederstrom, Hennepin Healthcare Ross Lu, UCB

DEI Emerging Leader



Avneesh K Singh, UMSOM Dr. Talee Vang, Hennepin Healthcare

Excellence in Data-Driven DEI Practices



DEI Coaches by Hennepin Healthcare

Dyania Health, Inc. Partnering Toward More Equitable Outcomes: A Data-Driven Guide to Inclusiveness by MyHealthTeam, a Swoop Company



Excellence in Workforce Diversity



Asensus Surgical

AtriCure Inc. The Talent Garden by Hennepin Healthcare



Inclusive Patient Experience Design



Francesca Mayr by GLOBO Language Solutions

myTomorrows Sickle Cell Community Engagement Initiative: Co-Creating Inclusive Clinical Research Experience by Sanofi



Innovative DEI Training and Education



Enhancing Health Equity Through HCP Education: Educational Strategies for Addressing Barriers for Underserved Populations in Multiple Disease States by CME Outfitters, LLC

Formalized Training Cascades for Pharmacy Teams: Becoming an LGBTQ+ Ally to Improve HPV Immunization by Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning Hennepin Healthcare Compass Program



Leadership in Health Equity



Grace C Wright, MD PhD MPH, The Association of women in Rheumatology

Jeanette Towles, Synterex, Inc Keri Norris, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation



Outstanding DEI Initiative in Patient Care



Delfina Ixlayer by L.A. Care and ixlayer

“Our awards program honors the outstanding achievements of those driving positive change in the healthcare industry. We look forward to seeing who comes up on top in June,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Healthcare.

The Fierce DEI Awards finalists were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

Winners will be announced on June 18.

