Questex’S Fierce Healthcare Announces 2025 Fierce DEI Award Finalists
The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.
Fierce DEI Awards finalists include:
Community Engagement and Outreach Excellence
- Acclinate Reflections Atlanta by Heartbeat Clinical Research Rooted in Community: Advancing Latino Health Through Trust, Tradition, and Outreach by Zócalo Health
DEI Champion Award
- Dr. Nneka Sederstrom, Hennepin Healthcare Ross Lu, UCB
DEI Emerging Leader
- Avneesh K Singh, UMSOM Dr. Talee Vang, Hennepin Healthcare
Excellence in Data-Driven DEI Practices
- DEI Coaches by Hennepin Healthcare Dyania Health, Inc. Partnering Toward More Equitable Outcomes: A Data-Driven Guide to Inclusiveness by MyHealthTeam, a Swoop Company
Excellence in Workforce Diversity
- Asensus Surgical AtriCure Inc. The Talent Garden by Hennepin Healthcare
Inclusive Patient Experience Design
- Francesca Mayr by GLOBO Language Solutions myTomorrows Sickle Cell Community Engagement Initiative: Co-Creating Inclusive Clinical Research Experience by Sanofi
Innovative DEI Training and Education
- Enhancing Health Equity Through HCP Education: Educational Strategies for Addressing Barriers for Underserved Populations in Multiple Disease States by CME Outfitters, LLC Formalized Training Cascades for Pharmacy Teams: Becoming an LGBTQ+ Ally to Improve HPV Immunization by Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning Hennepin Healthcare Compass Program
Leadership in Health Equity
- Grace C Wright, MD PhD MPH, The Association of women in Rheumatology Jeanette Towles, Synterex, Inc Keri Norris, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Outstanding DEI Initiative in Patient Care
- Delfina Ixlayer by L.A. Care and ixlayer
“Our awards program honors the outstanding achievements of those driving positive change in the healthcare industry. We look forward to seeing who comes up on top in June,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Healthcare.
The Fierce DEI Awards finalists were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.
Winners will be announced on June 18.
About Fierce Healthcare
Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health IT, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Kathleen Dean
Fierce DEI Awards
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Plutus Launches PLUS More On Base: A New Era Of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
CommentsNo comment