Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale Of Toyota Of Warren In Warren, OH To Rafih Auto Group

Columbus, OH, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has announced the sale of Toyota of Warren to Rafih Auto Group, marking the 120th dealership sold in Ohio by Lamb and his team. The transaction, which closed on April 28, 2025, was personally brokered by Tim Lamb, President and Director of the Northeast Region.

The dealership, located at 2657 Niles-Cortland Rd. SE in Warren, Ohio, will continue operating under Toyota of Warren. The sellers, Jim Whetstone, Joseph Marzullo, and Tim Marburger of Jim Whetstone Auto Group, will now focus on their remaining dealerships in Ohio and New York.

“Our group has known Tim Lamb for almost twenty years. In fact, we purchased the first dealership Tim and his company sold back in 2007,” stated Jim Whetstone, owner of Jim Whetstone Auto Group.“I can't think of another person I would trust to handle a transaction of this magnitude.”

This acquisition marks Rafih Auto Group's first Toyota dealership in the United States and their first transaction conducted with the Tim Lamb Group. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Terry Rafih, Rafih Auto Group represents 30 world-renowned automotive brands including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Porsche and Toyota. The group currently operates 27 dealerships across Canada and the United States, with a growing presence in Michigan and Ohio.

The newly acquired 25,000+ square-foot facility spans five acres and includes a showroom, a comprehensive parts and service center, and 18 service stalls. Toyota of Warren remains dedicated to delivering superior customer service by using only certified OEM Toyota parts and the latest in service technology.

“This deal with Jim Whetstone Auto Group marks the 120th dealership we've sold in the state of Ohio,” stated Tim Lamb.“It's especially meaningful that the seller is a client we have been doing business with since we started the company in 2006. We are also excited to have Terry Rafih and his group as a valued client moving forward.”

As part of the acquisition, Rafih Auto Group will retain the current employees of Toyota of Warren, ensuring continuity for customers and staff alike.

