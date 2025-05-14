Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Anticipates 72% CAGR
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$1.0 billion
|Market size forecast
|$23.7 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 72.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Storage technology, end-user sector, and region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World (South America and the Middle East and Africa)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, China, South Korea, Japan, India
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts
- HES is produced using the green hydrogen technology method. It is also called clean or renewable hydrogen, and is essential for decarbonizing the economy. Clean hydrogen will represent around 12% of global energy consumption by 2050.
- According to International Energy Agency, the global electrolyzer capacity to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives is likely to reach 550 GW by 2030, based on announced projects, from an installed capacity of 1.4 GW in 2023.
- The U.S., China and Europe remain the major regional HES markets, accounting for over 80% of the global HES market.
Emerging startups
- H2Go Power: Focuses on hydrogen generation and storage solutions specifically designed for fuel cells. Its technology boasts an energy capacity five times greater than current battery technologies, making it particularly suitable for automotive applications.
- Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies: Specializes in liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC), which allow for safe and efficient hydrogen storage under ambient conditions without needing high pressures or low temperature. This compatibility with existing fuel infrastructure increases its usability.
- Hydrexia: Develops solid-state hydrogen storage solutions using novel hydride materials. This approach offers safer and more cost-effective storage than traditional compressed gas systems.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global hydrogen energy storage (HES) market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $23.7 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 72.1% from 2024 to 2029.
- Increasing the use of electrolyzers for grid stabilization. Decrease in renewable energy generation. Growing uptake of hydrogen for clean transportation. Growing emphasis on developing hydrogen infrastructure.
- The HES market is segmented based on storage technology, end-use, and region.
- The liquefaction segment will dominate the market during this period.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders:
- AIR LIQUIDE ENERGY VAULT INC. ENGIE FUELCELL ENERGY INC. GKN HYDROGEN HDF ENERGY HPS HOME POWER SOLUTIONS AG HYDROGEN IN MOTION INC. HYGREEN ENERGY IWATANI CORP. LAVO LINDE PLC MAHYTEC PLUG POWER INC. POWER TO HYDROGEN STORELECTRIC LTD.
