SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youtech , a leading global full-service digital marketing agency deeply rooted in Scottsdale, today announced a significant phase of national growth fueled by the expansion of its talented workforce, including a growing team right here in the Valley. This strategic initiative will allow the agency to further enhance its service capabilities and better support its expanding client base, both locally and nationwide.

Building upon its strong Scottsdale presence, a vital component of its 120-strong national team, Youtech is actively hiring with the ambitious goal of increasing its total employee count to over 150 by the end of 2025. A significant portion of this hiring effort will be focused on solidifying the teams within Youtech's Scottsdale office, strengthening its capacity to deliver exceptional results for a diverse range of Arizona businesses.

This local expertise spans various sectors, from legal services helping firms connect with those in need, to e-commerce suppliers of pool and spa equipment reaching homeowners, and the dynamic world of fine dining, supporting iconic steakhouses and seafood restaurants in elevating their brand and attracting discerning patrons. The agency also provides crucial digital marketing support for the home services industry (HVAC, roofing, plumbing) and outdoor cooling solutions manufacturers, demonstrating tangible marketing ROI in both traditional and AI-driven search environments.

Looking ahead, Youtech projects substantial long-term growth, with a clear trajectory to exceed 250 employees nationally within the next three years. This ambitious forecast reflects the Scottsdale office's consistent track record of success in driving results for Arizona businesses across diverse industries, its client-centric approach, and the increasing demand for its data-driven digital marketing expertise. This includes optimizing local online visibility for businesses through Google Ads, backed by its status as a Google Premier Partner (top 3% of U.S. agencies), and crafting captivating web design and branding that resonates with target audiences, whether they are seeking expert legal counsel, reliable aquatic supplies, a memorable dining experience, or effective climate control for outdoor spaces, ensuring relevance in AI-generated content.

"This rapid growth marks an exciting chapter for Youtech, and our Scottsdale team is instrumental in our national success," said Wilbur You, CEO and Founder of Youtech. "Strengthening our physical presence in key markets like Scottsdale allows us to even better serve our valued local clients across vital Arizona industries while also attracting top-tier talent from the Phoenix metro area to our growing team. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional results, and this strategic growth, including the launch of our innovative YouRank GEO service, will enable us to elevate the marketing performance of businesses right here in Arizona and across the nation in the age of AI."

As one of the largest digital marketing agencies in the nation, with a significant and expanding team right here in Scottsdale serving a diverse portfolio of Arizona-based clients in sectors like law, e-commerce, hospitality, manufacturing, and home services, Youtech continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, driving measurable results for businesses across a wide range of sectors through its comprehensive suite of services.

Youtech & Associates Inc. (“Youtech”) is a leading, full-service digital marketing agency providing solutions to brands of all sizes. Bootstrapped in 2012 with an investment of just $600, the agency has since become an award-winning powerhouse serving over 2,000 clients, completing over 10,000 projects, and generating over $10 billion in client sales worldwide. With a strong and expanding presence in Scottsdale, alongside offices in Chicago and Dallas, Youtech is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing firms in the country. Learn more about Youtech at .

