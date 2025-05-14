The Game Show Challenge Expands To Charlotte With New Interactive Venue In Plaza Midwood

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlotte, NC, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Game Show Challenge, a live, interactive experience that turns guests into game show contestants, is opening its newest location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Launching on, the venue at 933 Louise Avenue, Suite 102, in Plaza Midwood offers a one-of-a-kind format that blends immersive production, fast-paced challenges, and laugh-out-loud competition – meeting Charlotte's growing demand for fun, replayable group entertainment.





The Game Show Challenge

Already a regional favorite with locations in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, The Game Show Challenge continues its Southeast expansion with the Charlotte launch and a new Atlanta location set to open later this spring.

Putting Guests into the Spotlight

The Game Show Challenge is not trivia, not an escape room, and not a typical night out. It's a fully immersive game show experience led by a live host and built for groups who want to compete, laugh, and connect. Players go head-to-head in a curated mix of high-energy games enhanced with music, dramatic lighting, and TV-style props – including a spinning prize wheel and a 12-foot vertical chip drop.

Each 60-minute session features fast-paced buzzer rounds, physical mini-games, creative contests, and word-based puzzles. The format is dynamic, team-oriented, and loaded with surprises. It's ideal for families, coworkers, friend groups, and multigenerational guests celebrating birthdays, hosting team-building events, or just looking for something different.

Guests will soon have the chance to win real prizes (and a few hilarious fake ones). In the coming weeks, The Game Show Challenge Charlotte will unveil a new contest, giving participants the opportunity to take home a major prize as part of an exciting new experience.

“Launching this giveaway is our way of saying, Charlotte, we're here to play big,” said Josh Brickey.“It's bold, it's fun, and it adds even more excitement to an already unforgettable experience.”

“Our mission is to create lasting memories filled with magical moments, one game at a time,” said Josh Brickey, who co-founded The Game Show Challenge with his wife, Patty.“From the moment you walk in, the fun is on.”

Built for Teams, Families, and Friend Groups

The Game Show Challenge is all about shared laughter, surprise, and friendly competition. Every game is built to reward team collaboration and quick thinking, with a rotating lineup of challenges that keep the experience fresh each time.

The format has been especially popular with companies looking for effective, team-centered activities. With more than 1,000 corporate headquarters in the Charlotte area, including nine Fortune 500 companies, the city presents a strong opportunity for experiences that go beyond conference room workshops or cocktail mixers.

“There's nothing else quite like it in Charlotte,” added Josh.“We've seen couples, coworkers, and full families walk in as individuals and leave as teams, smiling, high-fiving, and reliving their favorite moments all the way home.”

The Game Show Challenge Setup



A City Ready for Something New

Charlotte ranks among the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with more than 900,000 residents and over 2.5 million across the metro region. As the city grows, so does its appetite for interactive, high-quality experiences that bring people together.

Plaza Midwood, where the new venue is located, is one of Charlotte's most vibrant neighborhoods. With an already rich mix of restaurants, nightlife, and local attractions, The Game Show Challenge adds a new anchor for group fun in an increasingly lively district.

The new Charlotte venue joins a growing network of Game Show Challenge locations across the Southeast, with each one offering the same level of energy, production, and guest engagement.

Grand Opening Weekend and Booking Information

The Charlotte venue will officially open to the public on May 16, 2025, with grand opening events, giveaways, and photo opportunities throughout the weekend.

For reservations, availability, or more information on how the experience works, please visit .

About The Game Show Challenge

Founded by Josh and Patty Brickey, The Game Show Challenge was built to reimagine how people connect through entertainment. With a focus on live hosting, immersive games, and team-based energy, the experience provides a unique alternative to traditional group outings. Now with locations in Columbia, Greenville, and Charlotte, and Atlanta on the way, The Game Show Challenge continues to offer a high-energy, replayable format that's redefining how people go out and play.





