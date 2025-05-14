Differences In Weight Loss Among Ethnicities Points To Need To Look At Socio-Economic Issues, York University Study Suggests

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lack of coverage for obesity medications is systemic discrimination, prof says

Toronto, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study led by York University looking at the health data of nearly 15,000 people enrolled in a medically supervised weight-loss program found disparities among ethnic and sub-ethnic groups in how much weight they lost. Lead author, York University Faculty of Health Professor Jennifer Kuk , says the results show that the very broad ethnic categories typically examined in clinical settings may mask differences in sub-ethnic groups. Further, she says the findings suggest the need for understanding how socio-economic issues may come into play to better support Black, Middle Eastern, Latin and South Asian communities with their weight-loss.

The study found that the white ethnic group had the greatest weight loss, with Black, South Asian, Latin, and Middle Eastern adults having significantly less weight loss. Indigenous, East Asian, and other ethnic groups did not differ in the amount of weight loss compared to the white group.

“We found that the ethnicities that lost the least amount of weight are also the ethnicities that tend to have the highest risk for obesity. So those that have the greatest need are seeing the least effectiveness from the treatment they're getting, which is something that we need to unpack and figure out why that's happening,” says Kuk.

For the study , published in the journal Clinical Obesity, Kuk worked with longtime research collaborator Dr. Sean Wharton and examined data for patients enrolled in weight management programs through Wharton Medical Clinics across Southern Ontario. York School of Kinesiology and Health Science PhD student Parmis Mirzadeh also contributed to the study.

They found there were also differences when looking at sub-ethnic categories. For example, while Black patients overall lost less weight than other racial groups in the program, there were significant differences in weight loss for African Americans and Blacks of direct African descent.

Despite losing less weight, Black and other non-white patients were also more likely than white patients to be prescribed older obesity medications. While the study was completed before weight loss drug Wegovy was available on the market, Ozempic, a diabetes drug that is commonly used off-label for weight loss and is often covered by insurance plans, did not have differences in prescription rates. Kuk says one limitation of this study is that they did not know whether patients filled the prescriptions or how long they took the medications for.

“Obesity medications are rarely covered. And so when you compound that with the fact that ethnic minorities tend to make less money, are less likely to have private insurance, overall, it's adding another financial burden to a population that's already marginalized,” says Dr. Wharton.

“The fact that certain populations can't access newer, more expensive medications at the cost of their health is systemic discrimination,” adds Kuk.

Obesity is a condition that has been linked to diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, some forms of cancer, joint pain, liver conditions, and can have impacts on the immune system, respiratory disease and cognitive function. In Canada, 30 per cent of the adult population is classified as having obesity, with some ethnic groups at a higher risk.

“Because of the stigma associated with obesity, it's always seen to be the fault of the individual, as opposed to a result of many complex structural issues that result in certain people being at higher risk, and then also perhaps results in those same people not being able to get the treatment that they need,” says Kuk.

-30-



York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for success. York's fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York's campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

CONTACT: Emina Gamulin York University ...