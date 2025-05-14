IVY IV Aesthetics Launches Nordlystm By Candela-Bringing Next-Level Skin Rejuvenation To Hanover, NH

IVY IV Aesthetics Introduces the Candela Nordlys To Their Med Spa

- Renée CatherHANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IVY IV Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the addition of the NordlysTM system by Candela-a cutting-edge laser and light-based platform that elevates aesthetic care through advanced treatment options for skin rejuvenation, pigment correction, and overall skin health.With a focus on evidence-based treatments and a commitment to excellence in patient care, IVY IV Aesthetics continues to expand its offerings by incorporating the latest medical aesthetic technology into its Hanover med spa. The NordlysTM system's innovative combination of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Frax fractional non-ablative lasers allows clients to safely and effectively address a wide variety of skin concerns with minimal downtime.A Smarter Approach to Skin HealthThe NordlysTM system harnesses two powerful technologies:Narrowband IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) for photorejuvenation, targeting brown spots, facial redness, broken capillaries, rosacea, and overall tone correction.Frax 1550 and Frax 1940 fractional lasers for non-ablative resurfacing that improves skin texture, fine lines, acne scarring, and stimulates collagen renewal.Each treatment is guided by Candela's proprietary technology for enhanced comfort and control, including SoftCoolTM, which delivers cooling airflow for a more comfortable experience. These therapies are non-invasive, require minimal recovery time, and deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results.Ideal CandidatesNordlysTM is ideal for men and women looking to address sun damage, uneven skin tone, rosacea, vascular lesions, acne scars, and early signs of aging. Because treatments are highly customizable, IVY IV Aesthetics is able to tailor every session to the patient's individual skin type, lifestyle, and aesthetic goals.“Our team is dedicated to offering the latest innovations in skincare and beauty, and the Nordlys device represents a significant advancement in laser technology,” said Renée Cather, founder and owner of IVY IV Aesthetics.“With this new addition, we can deliver even more effective, safe, and comfortable treatments, tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.Experience the NordlysTM DifferenceVisit IVY IV Aesthetics and discover the transformative power of the NordlysTM system. Whether you're looking to improve skin tone and texture, reduce visible signs of aging, or address concerns like sun damage and redness, their expert team is here to help you achieve radiant, healthy skin with personalized treatment plans.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call (802) 356-3914.About IVY IV AestheticsIVY IV Aesthetics is a premier medical spa and wellness center located in the heart of Hanover, New Hampshire. Founded and led by Renée Cather, DNP, FNP-BC, a seasoned Family Nurse Practitioner with over 34 years of healthcare experience, the practice is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best through personalized, integrative care.Offering a comprehensive range of services-including Botox, dermal fillers, IV infusions, advanced skincare treatments, and the award-winning Nordlys laser system-IVY IV Aesthetics combines medical expertise with a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. The spa also provides mobile services, bringing treatments directly to clients for added convenience.Serving the Dartmouth College community and beyond, IVY IV Aesthetics is committed to enhancing natural beauty and promoting overall well-being in a serene and welcoming environment.

Renée Cather

IVY IV Aesthetics

+1 8023563914

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.