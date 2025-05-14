Police Rescue 4-Year-Old Child Kidnapped In Bhubaneswar; 1 Held
The accused, Sonu Nayak a.k.a.. Abhisek Digal (25), a resident of Lamonjia, under Raikia police limits in Kandhamal district, was also arrested by the police.
Speaking at a press conference here, Singh further added that following the receipt of the report, the Commissionerate Police swung into action and solved the case within a few hours utilising its human, digital assets and activating the police network.
Terming the kidnapping of the child as a very sensitive incident, Singh claimed that this is the third case of child kidnapping in the twin city during the last two months in which the victims were rescued within a short period of time.
The police sources revealed that due to a marital dispute with her husband, the complainant, Garita Singh, victim child's mother, was staying in Bangalore with her minor sons.
She came into contact with the accused during her stay at Bangalore. After nine months' stay at Bangalore, the complainant resolved all the differences with her husband and came back to Bhubaneswar two months ago. The complainant is currently staying with her husband.
Police also added that on May 12, the accused came to Garita's residence and on the next day on May 13, between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., the accused kidnapped her younger son, who was playing outside the house with his elder brother, eight-years-old Rehan Mallik.
The victim's mother contacted the accused but found his mobile switched off.
“During the course of events, the accused met his younger brother, Abhaya Digal, at IDBI Chowk and falsely claimed that the kidnapped child was his own son. Abhaya, unaware of the truth and assuming the child to be his nephew (as the accused had been estranged from the family for 15 years), took them to his rented accommodation at Tarini Nagar in Saliasahi area. The minor boy was later rescued, and the accused was apprehended,” informed the Commissionerate police.
The investigation into the case is on to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping of the child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment