Cherry SE Publishes Q1 2025 Report And Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance
|
EQS-News: Cherry SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Munich, 14 May 2025 – Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9], a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital solutions for the healthcare sector, today published its first quarter 2025 report and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
In the first quarter of 2025, Cherry SE generated Group revenue of EUR 25.3 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) amounted to EUR -2.0 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -8.0%. While the results were in line with the company's own expectations, they were below the figures reported in the same period of the previous year (Q1 2024 Group revenue: EUR 30.3 million; adjusted EBITDA margin: 2.8%).
The macroeconomic environment remained challenging in Q1 2025, shaped by continued economic weakness in Germany and market uncertainty related to anticipated increases in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
Business Segment Performance in Q1 2025
Restructuring and Strategic Measures
On 22 April 2025, Cherry SE announced its decision to discontinue switch production at its Auerbach site and fully relocate it to a partner in China as part of a comprehensive restructuring plan. The Auerbach location will be retained and is to be transformed into a development, logistics, and service hub.
In parallel, Cherry SE reached an agreement with UniCredit Bank GmbH to extend its existing loan facility under adjusted terms until the end of 2027. Additionally, on 8 May 2025, the company announced the sale of its hygienic input device business (formerly Active Key) to Contour Design Nordic A/S. The transaction has a total value of EUR 21 million, consisting of fixed and performance-based components.
Outlook for the 2025 Financial Year
The Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year, expecting Group revenue in the range of EUR 105 to 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 3.0% and 6.0%.
Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE, commented:“The results of the first quarter reflect the market conditions we had anticipated in our internal business plan. We are confident that the restructuring measures we have initiated, along with the continued focus on strengthening our core businesses, will enable us to navigate current challenges and return to profitable growth. The divestment of the Active Key division provides us with additional flexibility.”
Further Information
About Cherry SE
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.
CHERRY's operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Chicago), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).
For more information, visit:
Cherry SE
14.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment