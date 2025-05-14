Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TRATON Annual General Meeting Approves Executive And Supervisory Boards' Actions And Resolves On A Dividend Of €1.70 Per Share For 2024


2025-05-14 02:07:09
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €1.70 per share for 2024
14.05.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €1.70 per share for 2024

Munich, May 14, 2025 – TRATON Annual General Meeting approved all items on this year's Annual General Meeting agenda by a large majority. They resolved on a dividend payout for financial year 2024 of €1.70 per share, compared to last year's figure of €1.50. In addition, shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2024 as well as the remuneration report presented to them.

Referencing the Group's Modular System, one of TRATON's key strategic projects, in his speech to the shareholders, TRATON CEO Christian Levin said:“As we can see, our global positioning and cross-brand collaboration make us both stronger and more resilient. Our TRATON Modular System is a key ingredient. A central piece of our strategy. In a nutshell, it is based on the principle of identical solutions for the same needs, but strong possibilities to differentiate properties for all customer needs. For all the brands. With standardized interfaces. This allows us to get the maximum torque from our development capacities. We create a wide range of sophisticated solutions for our customers. At the same time, we can create efficiencies within the TRATON GROUP and save costs.”

Further information on TRATON SE's Annual General Meeting, the voting results, and the speech by Christian Levin can be found at: .

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
...

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
...

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles.“Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.


14.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2136540

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN14052025004691010666ID1109549572

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search