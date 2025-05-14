Delticom Publishes Q1 Business Development: Operating EBITDA Nearly Doubled
Hanover, May 14, 2025 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, reports on the business development in the first quarter of 2025 with this interim announcement.
In the first three months of the current fiscal year, Delticom AG continued to focus its business on profitable growth. At € 105 million, revenues increased by 9.0 % in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: € 97 million).
Despite a negative currency result of € -1.3 million (Q1 2024: € +0.3 million), operating EBITDA increased in the first three months to € 1.6 million (Q1 2024: € 0.8 million). At € 1.5 million, EBITDA is also significantly higher than in the previous year (Q1 2024: € 0.7 million). Consolidated net income for the first three months totalled € -1.2 million, an increase of € 0.2 million (Q1 2024: € -1.4 million). Rent indexations and the rental of new warehouse locations in H2 2024 are accompanied by both higher depreciation on rights of use in accordance with IFRS 16 and higher interest expenses.
The first quarter represents a transitional quarter between the winter and summer business. In the further course of the year, demand in the European replacement tyre business will largely depend on the overall economic conditions. Customers can find a comprehensive range of tyres at attractive prices in Delticom's online shops such as ReifenDirekt and Tirendo, and also benefit from high availability.
The outlook for the full year 2025 forecasted at the end of March is confirmed. A range of € 470 million to € 490 million is targeted for group revenues. Depending on sales, a range of between € 19 million and € 21 million is planned for operating EBITDA.
The half-year report will be made available for download on the website in the“Investor Relations” section on August 14, 2025.
Delticom Group – Key Figures Q1
About Delticom:
With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 26,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2024, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 482 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the company employed 117 people.
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
