Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 36 cents per share (PY: 30 cents) Wiesloch, May 14, 2025 – MLP SE will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2024 on June 25, 2025. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via the following link: . Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal for participation in the Annual General Meeting, which will be held purely as an online event. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 36 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (PY: 30 cents). The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:

Use of unappropriated profit as of December 31, 2024

Granting discharge to the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2024

Granting discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024

Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025, as well as the auditor for the Sustainability Report for the financial year 2025

Approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2024

Renewed approval of the upper threshold for variable compensation of the executive officers and the respective top management level pursuant to § 25a (5) sentences 5 and 6 of the German Banking Act (KWG) (cf. resolution of 2014)

Approval of the compensation system for members of the Executive Board

Authorisation to acquire own shares, including their utilisation, under exclusion of subscription rights

Authorisation regarding the use of equity derivatives when acquiring own shares Amendment of § 19 of the company's articles of association (Extension of the option for the Executive Board to decide on the format of the Annual General Meeting – virtual or in-person) About the MLP Group The MLP Group and its brands Deutschland, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

Deutschland – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision for SMEs TPC – Benefit expert network for enterprises

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility. The Group was founded in 1971 and manages assets of around € 63.1 billion for around 590,700 private and around 28,000 corporate and institutional clients as well as non-life insurance portfolio volumes of around € 751 million.

