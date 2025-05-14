Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

14.05.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 14 May 2025 At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd, the shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the gross dividend distribution of CHF 35.00 per registered share. Today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd was held in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich. Around 1270 shareholders attended the event. Overall, 12.50 million of the voting rights (43.51% of the share capital) were represented.



The Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend from profit of CHF 35.00 gross per registered share for the 2024 financial year, which, following approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, will be paid with a value date of 20 May 2025. The General Meeting confirmed Rolf Dörig as Chairman of the Board of Directors and elected the other Board members for a further term of office of one year each.



The speeches by Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig and Group CEO Matthias Aellig are available at .

Information



Swiss Life Group



Further information

All our media releases can be found at swisslife/mediareleases

The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe's leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.



Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus and Chase de Vere advisors also broker suitable products from partner companies for customers. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.



Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 11 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of around 17 000 advisors. Swiss Life corporate film



