HomeToGo reports Q1/25 performance: Moderate Booking Revenues growth of ~6% with significant Backlog growth of >20% YoY. Positive overall outlook to confirm FY/25 guidance despite macro challenges

HomeToGo reports Q1/25 performance: Moderate Booking Revenues growth of ~6% combined with significant Backlog growth of >20% YoY. Positive overall outlook to confirm FY/25 guidance despite macro challenges Luxembourg, 14 May 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled Marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today published its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Despite broader macroeconomic challenges impacting the travel industry in Q1/25, HomeToGo remains strongly positioned for continued growth in 2025. The Company achieved moderate Booking Revenues growth of 5.7% YoY, reaching a new all-time quarterly high of €88.1M, driven by strong demand in Europe outside DACH, given a significant softening in general German travel demand due to the early federal elections in February and the associated uncertainties. The Booking Revenues Backlog also reached a record €92.3M, reflecting a 20.4% YoY increase, providing strong visibility for the remainder of FY/25. Looking ahead at the current demand rebound in Q2/25, HomeToGo's guidance for FY/25 remains firmly on track and the Company is confident in achieving its ambitious goals for the year. Group Highlights

Booking Revenues for Q1/25 increased by 5.7% YoY to €88.1M, reaching a new all-time quarterly high. The year started very strong in January, followed by a temporary slowdown driven by macroeconomic uncertainty and the timing of Germany's federal elections in February. Notably, demand began to rebound in March, signaling positive momentum ahead. Onsite Take Rate for Q1/25 improved to 13.1%, up by +0.2pp YoY. The Booking Revenues Backlog [1] reached a new all-time high of €92.3M as of the end of March, a 20.4% YoY increase that provides strong visibility for IFRS Revenues in the coming quarters.

IFRS Revenues for Q1/25 decreased by (5.4)% YoY to €34.4M. This development is mainly due to the late Easter in April 2025, leading to a shift in IFRS Revenues recognition into Q2/25. Combined with early signs of demand recovery, HomeToGo anticipates a stronger Q2/25 performance. Adjusted EBITDA totaled €(28.0)M in Q1/25, reflecting a (31.8)% YoY decrease and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of (81.3)% ((23.0)pp). Beyond the late Easter impact, this decline also reflects the uncertainties in February demand of German travelers as well as typical seasonal investments into paid marketing to drive future growth. Business Segment Highlights

The Marketplace segment, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C platform offering the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, saw moderate Booking Revenues growth of 5.4% YoY to €67.6M in Q1/25. IFRS Revenues remained largely stable at €25.6M ((0.1)% YoY) despite the Easter shift of IFRS Revenues into Q2/25. Within the Marketplace segment, the Booking (Onsite) business grew slightly by 3.5% YoY in Booking Revenues, while the Advertising business delivered modest growth of 8.3% YoY for Q1/25. IFRS Revenues in the Booking (Onsite) business decreased by (3.4)% YoY to €12.1M. In contrast, Advertising IFRS Revenues increased by 3.0% YoY to €13.5M. The Adjusted EBITDA for the HomeToGo Marketplace decreased slightly by (1.3)% YoY to €(22.8)M, mainly due to the late Easter and seasonal paid marketing investments to drive future demand. The HomeToGo_PRO segment, encompassing B2B Software & Service Solutions for the entire travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply side of vacation rentals, grew 7.0% YoY in Booking Revenues to €24.4M in Q1/25, while IFRS Revenues decreased by (16.6)% YoY to €9.6M, contributing 28.0% of the Group's total IFRS Revenues in Q1/25. Within HomeToGo_PRO, IFRS Revenues for the Subscriptions business held steady at (0.3)% YoY, while the Volume-based business decreased (31.9)% YoY in Q1/25, mainly due to the impact of late Easter. The HomeToGo_PRO performance included strong contributions from HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger's suite of White Label solutions, with Booking Revenues increasing by ~170% YoY. In addition, Smoobu increased Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue by ~30% YoY despite the general market challenges. The Adjusted EBITDA for HomeToGo_PRO decreased by €6.3M YoY to €(5.2)M, reflecting higher marketing investments at the start of the year, particularly in the Volume-based business. Cash Development

HomeToGo maintained a solid cash position of €143.4M at the end of Q1/25, representing an increase of €60.6M at the end of 2024 primarily due to proceeds from the capital increase in February 2025. These are earmarked to contribute to the purchase price for the acquisition of Interhome, which is expected to close in Q2/25.[2] Free Cash Flow substantially improved by 38.3% YoY, totaling €(13.9)M in Q1/25. This was primarily driven by an improved working capital management including the fast adoption of the HomeToGo Payments product from partners. Confirmation of Full Year 2025 Guidance [3] For the financial year 2025, HomeToGo Group continues to expect to grow Booking Revenues by more than 35% to more than €350M. IFRS Revenues are expected to grow by more than 40% to more than €300M. Besides the further expected economies of scale and improved efficiency of the Company's marketing activity, HomeToGo envisages the first synergy effects on the back of the Interhome acquisition to allow the Company to improve Group Adjusted EBITDA to more than €35M (>170% YoY). HomeToGo further aims for positive Free Cash Flow for the financial year 2025. HomeToGo announces CFO transition: Steffen Schneider to step down and Sebastian Bielski to join as his successor



HomeToGo today also announced that Steffen Schneider will step down from the Management Board of HomeToGo SE as of 30 June 2025. His successor as new Chief Financial Officer will be Sebastian Bielski, starting 1 July 2025. Steffen Schneider will leave the Company upon the expiration of his contract by mutual agreement in the best of terms, in order to pursue new professional opportunities. HomeToGo would like to thank him for his dedication and success in his work and his significant contribution to the Company's financial stability and overall growth. Christoph Schuh, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HomeToGo: “Steffen has played a vital role in HomeToGo's overall growth success and in shaping the financial strategy of HomeToGo over the past five years - from €66M IFRS Revenues in FY/20 when he joined, to the Company's IPO in 2021, and now with the transformative acquisition of Interhome, expecting more than €300M IFRS Revenues in FY/25. We would like to expressively thank him for all of his achievements and dedication to the Company. Looking ahead, we are pleased to welcome Sebastian as an exceptionally well-qualified finance and strategy expert with more than 20 years of proven track record, to further drive the Company's strategic development.” With Sebastian Bielski, HomeToGo gains a highly experienced CFO who, in addition to his experience as CFO at a publicly listed company, also brings experience in M&A, marketplace and software businesses, and strategic finance. He joins HomeToGo from his most recent role as CFO of the publicly listed company, ZEAL Network SE. Bielski has also held leadership positions including Chief Strategy Officer at Delivery Hero and CFO at smava GmbH. He brings 12 years of experience in management positions at high-growth internet companies, as well as eight years of experience in investment banking and private equity, including four years at Goldman Sachs. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo :“We are deeply grateful for Steffen's five years of extraordinary dedication and guidance as HomeToGo's CFO. Steffen has played an integral role in some of the most significant milestones in HomeToGo history and has laid the foundation for our continued path of sustainable, profitable growth. His contributions have left a lasting impact, and we wish him continued success in his next journey. Looking ahead, we are also excited to welcome Sebastian to HomeToGo. As a long-term industry leader, Sebastian brings exceptional experience that will help guide us into our next and most exciting chapter yet. "As we look forward, we also reflect on HomeToGo's first quarter where we achieved strong growth in January and maintained steady resilience amid macroeconomic challenges - such as the German elections, currency fluctuations, and shifting seasonal patterns from a late Easter. While these factors temporarily slowed the broader travel industry, HomeToGo continued to advance its growth trajectory while also making significant strategic strides as a leading player in Europe. Since the start of the year, we've delivered fast adoption of our HomeToGo Payments product as a significant contributor to Free Cash Flow, expanded our suite of AI products with AI Filter, and launched a strategic main sponsorship with 1. FC Union Berlin, a major brand building initiative in our home turf of Germany. Our first quarter performance has set a strong foundation for the year ahead, and with clear signs of rebound already visible we remain confident in achieving our 2025 goals.” Q1/25 Results: Quarterly Statement, Earnings Call, and Presentation

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the financial results for Q1/25 in a webcast and conference call tomorrow at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors. The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: HomeToGo's Q1/25 Quarterly Statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at . The earnings presentation for analysts and investors will be made available shortly before the call starts at 10:00 am CEST and is also available at . HomeToGo Q1/25 Results HomeToGo Group Q1/25 vs. Q1/24

relative / absolute Booking Revenues €88.1M 5.7% / +€4.7M Intercompany Consolidation €(3.9)M (9.7)% / €(0.3)M IFRS Revenues €34.4M (5.4)% /€(2.0)M Intercompany Consolidation €(0.8)M (4.8)% / <€(0.1)M Adjusted EBITDA €(28.0)M (31.8)% / €(6.8)M Adjusted EBITDA margin (81.3)% (23.0)pp Free Cash Flow €(13.9)M 38.3% / +€8.6M Booking Revenues Backlog €92.3M 20.4% / +€15.6M Marketplace Segment Q1/25 vs. Q1/24

relative / absolute Booking Revenues €67.6M 5.4% / +€3.5M Booking (Onsite) €40.2M 3.5% / +€1.4M Advertising €27.4M 8.3% / +€2.1M IFRS Revenues €25.6M (0.1)% / <€(0.1)M Booking (Onsite) €12.1M (3.4)% / €(0.4)M Advertising €13.5M 3.0% / +€0.4M Adjusted EBITDA €(22.8)M (1.3)% / €(0.3)M Adjusted EBITDA margin (89.0)% (1.2)pp Onsite Take Rate 13.1% +0.2pp HomeToGo_PRO Segment Q1/25 vs. Q1/24

relative / absolute Booking Revenues €24.4M 7.0% / +€1.6M Subscription €5.7M 0.6% / +<€0.1M Volume-based €18.7M 9.1% / +€1.6M IFRS Revenues €9.6M (16.6)% / €(1.9)M Subscription €5.6M (0.3)% / <€(0.1)M Volume-based €4.1M (31.9)% / €(1.9)M Adjusted EBITDA €(5.2)M (554.8)% / €(6.3)M Adjusted EBITDA margin (53.7)% (63.5)pp About HomeToGo Group HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the official main sponsor and travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. HomeToGo was born in Berlin and is built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: HomeToGo - Millions of stays. One home. Media Contact

Caroline Burns

... Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

... Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions, or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA, Booking Revenues, Repeat Booking Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Onsite Take Rate, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions published on its IR website under IR resources ( ). [1]- [2]- [3]-

Language: English Company: HomeToGo SE 9 rue de Bitbourg L-1273 Luxembourg Luxemburg E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383 WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

