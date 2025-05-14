MP Ashok Kumar Mittal Congratulates Students On Their Class XII Results
|
Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha
Dr. Mittal has advised students to embrace the next phase of their educational path with open minds and a spirit of exploration. "College life is a period of immense growth, where students are tested intellectually, emotionally, and socially. It is a time to pursue your passions, develop critical thinking, and prepare yourself to contribute meaningfully to society. While academic rigour remains important, I urge students to also focus on cultivating curiosity, compassion, and character to make themselves well rounded individuals.”
Dr. Mittal praised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for continuing its policy of not releasing a list of board examination toppers, calling it a commendable move that recognizes the diverse ways in which students succeed. "A student's potential and future success cannot be determined by marks alone. Values, creativity, and a willingness to learn continuously are far more indicative of what one can achieve in life.”
In a personal message, Dr. Mittal stated,“To every student who appeared for the board exams this year, know that you are more than a mark sheet. Celebrate your effort, reflect on your journey, and step into the future with courage and purpose. The world needs learners who lead with empathy and integrity.”
