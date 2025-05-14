G Square Salutes The Nation's Heroes Under The“Dream Land For Real Heroes” Scheme
G Square is proud to announce a heartfelt initiative to honour our Indian Armed Forces in accordance with Operation Sindoor
Who Can Avail the Offer:
All serving and ex-servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces, including Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Immediate family members (spouse or children) provided the registration is in their name.
Valid official Defence Service ID proof is required at the time of booking.
“India's defence personnel dedicate their lives to the nation, often setting aside personal goals. G Square's exclusive offer* is a gesture to help them move closer to owning a home, not just as a reward for their service, but as a meaningful investment in their family's future. This initiative is our small way of honouring the real warriors who fight for our freedom. We hope this empowers them to invest in their dream home with pride and privilege,” said Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors .
G Square has transformed the plotted development landscape in South India by offering fully developed plots with world-class amenities, clear titles, strategic locations, and ready-to-construct infrastructure with projects spread across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Pollachi, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, and Udumalpet.
About G Square
G Square is India's largest Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 15000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions. Spread across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Pollachi, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, and Udumalpet over the past 12 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.
