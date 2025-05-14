ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) Leads The Charge In AI-Driven Marketing With Proprietary Platform
The AI marketing market is projected to surge to more than $107.5 billion by 2028
ONAR Holding recently announced the launch of ONAR Labs, its dedicated technology incubator
The company also unveiled its first product offering: Cortex, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform
Artificial intelligence (“AI”) is rapidly transforming the marketing landscape, enabling businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient and data-driven campaigns. As companies seek to harness the power of AI to stay competitive, ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) is at the forefront with its innovative Cortex platform, poised to redefine the future of advertising.
The adoption of AI in marketing has seen exponential growth in recent years. According to a report by All About AI, the AI marketing market, valued at $15.84 billion in 2021, is projected to surge to more than $107.5 billion by 2028 ( ). This growth is driven by the increasing demand for data...
