ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) Leads The Charge In AI-Driven Marketing With Proprietary Platform



The AI marketing market is projected to surge to more than $107.5 billion by 2028

ONAR Holding recently announced the launch of ONAR Labs, its dedicated technology incubator The company also unveiled its first product offering: Cortex, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Artificial intelligence (“AI”) is rapidly transforming the marketing landscape, enabling businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient and data-driven campaigns. As companies seek to harness the power of AI to stay competitive, ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) is at the forefront with its innovative Cortex platform, poised to redefine the future of advertising.

The adoption of AI in marketing has seen exponential growth in recent years. According to a report by All About AI, the AI marketing market, valued at $15.84 billion in 2021, is projected to surge to more than $107.5 billion by 2028 ( ). This growth is driven by the increasing demand for data...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#2762434e53485567666e69425054704e55420944484a" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,