Techmediabreaks FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO) To Present Growth Strategy At D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) , a provider of revenue-based funding solutions for SMBs, announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. President Shaun Quin will represent the company in meetings with institutional investors, highlighting FAVO's growth strategy and IPO readiness. CEO Vincent Napolitano emphasized the event as a key platform to expand visibility and engage potential investors ahead of the company's planned uplisting.

FAVO Capital is a fast-growing alternative finance company specializing in flexible, technology-driven funding solutions for emerging, small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FAVO leverages advanced underwriting models and a client-centric approach to bridge gaps left by traditional lenders. With a commitment to efficiency, flexibility and long-term growth, FAVO Capital is dedicated to providing scalable financial solutions that help businesses access the capital they need to succeed in an evolving market. For more information, visit .

